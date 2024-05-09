H3C Successfully Demonstrates Interoperability at EANTC with Its Networking Products

PARIS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 25th Edition of the MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress, H3C participated in multi-vendor interoperability tests conducted by the European Advanced Network Test Center (EANTC), which has recently released its Multi-Vendor MPLS SDN Interoperability Test Report 2024. H3C participated in the test with its Data Center Switch 12500R-48C6D, S12500R-2L, S6850-56HF and WAN Router CR16010E-F. The test results verified H3C’s capabilities of supporting EVPN, SR-MPLS, SRv6, SDN and Clocking, which will also be showcased at EANTC booth. In the 2024 report, SRv6/ SR-MPLS and EVPN took the spotlight.

SRv6, which is a next-generation core protocol based on native IPv6 and source routing, is a successor to MPLS on IP transport networks. This year marked a significant milestone that for the first time, EANTC exclusively utilized micro–Segment ID (uSID) across all tests. Meanwhile, BIERv6/ MSR6, Slicing and Unreachable Prefix Announcement (UPA) are also considered as the key features in the tests.

Ethernet VPN (EVPN) is an advanced networking technology that has revolutionized the way organizations design and manage their virtualized networks. EVPN also excels in simplifying network management, offering a flexible framework that adapts to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

In the SRv6 interoperability test, H3C demonstrated good interoperability with equipment from other vendors. Based on this capability, H3C can provide innovative solutions which can intelligently select the best path and make real-time adjustments based on business intentions, network congestion status, etc., to simplify operations and enhance network performance.

In the EVPN interoperability test, H3C demonstrated the products’ EVPN interoperability with other vendors’ data center products, which enables more flexible and efficient connectivity.

This year, all H3C devices participating in the tests are equipped with the self-developed Comware operating system. With more than 20 years of technological accumulation, Comware operating system supports more than 100 million online devices. The latest version of the Comware operating system incorporates new software technologies such as containerization, microservices, and cloud-network integration into the network operating system. It continues to innovate in new technologies based on IPv6 networks, such as SRv6 and SAVA, and possesses advantages such as openness, programmability, modularity, visualization, and high reliability. In addition, it is the only network operating system that supports a wide range of devices, from SOHO to data centers, and from enterprise-level to carrier-level equipment. It has also achieved certification from the Spanish ENS.

The European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) is internationally recognized as an objective test center, who provides vendor-neutral network performance test facilities for vendors, service providers, and enterprise customers. EANTC’s interoperability reports are respected by service providers, raising customer awareness of the state of implementation for innovative network concepts.

Looking into the future, H3C will continue to improve the capabilities of the products and solutions, help operators deliver exceptional user experiences.

Please refer to the EANTC Report for more details via: https://eantc.de/events/mpls-sdn-interop-2024/

