Yaber Globally Unveils Home Cinema Projectors V12 & U12 with Dolby Audio & Native 1080P

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer entertainment projector, has announced the launch of its latest all-in-one projectors, the V12 and U12. These next-generation projectors boast a range of impressive features that are designed to revolutionize the home entertainment experience.

Yaber Newest Home Cinema V12 & U12 All-in-one Projector

Dolby Sound Effect & Built-in Netflix

V12 and U12 are Dolby Audio supported, so users can enjoy a cinema-like experience in their homes, with crisp dialogues and booming soundtracks that bring movies and TV shows to life. Moreover, with Linux OS, the projectors have built-in Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and other streaming platforms. This integration allows users to access their favorite content with ease in a deeply immersive soundscape.

Full Sealed Optical Engine with a Gimbal and Handle

The V12 and U12 projectors also feature a dustproof optical engine, adaptable to different environments, and effectively avoiding the generation of black spots. Additionally, the projectors come with a rotatable gimbal that can be adjusted up to 30° vertically and a portable handle, allowing users to project their favorite content onto any wall or surface with ease. 

Native 1080P & 4K Supported

In terms of visual quality, the V12 and U12 projectors support 1080P native resolution and are capable of displaying 4K content, to ensure stunning clarity and vibrant colors, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Price and Availability

Yaber V12 projector is now mainly available in the US for $299.99 with a 40% off, and in Australia for $419.99 with a 30% off. Customers can also visit physical stores for checking Yaber U12 projectors. The U12 has a MSRP of $339 and is available in Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. Follow Yaber on Facebook and YouTube for more brand activities and products introductions.

For more information, please visit Yaber Official Site.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yaber-globally-unveils-home-cinema-projectors-v12–u12-with-dolby-audio–native-1080p-302141115.html

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

