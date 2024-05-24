AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navanaami unveils Megaleio, Hyderabad’s New Luxury Landmark Set to Transform the Skyline of the Indian City

PRNewswire May 24, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyderabad,  the City of Pearls in India, witnessed the unveiling of its newest crowning jewel – Megaleio, an opulent residential project designed to redefine luxury living. Navanaami Projects Private Ltd., a leading real estate developer from Hyderabad, has unveiled this architectural magnum opus, poised to become a modern-day landmark in the city.

Navanaami unveils its Magnum Opus – Megaleio

Spread across a sprawling 4.1 acres, Megaleio is situated in the lap of nature, surrounded by a 1,200-acre green expanse and in close proximity to the protected waterbodies of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. Its prime location at Appa Junction Peerancheru offers unparalleled accessibility, with the city’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport just 20 minutes away and the Financial District a mere 15-minute drive.

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Naveen Gadde, Founder and MD, Navanaami, said, “At Navanaami, we push boundaries of design and innovation. Megaleio represents a harmonious convergence of design, sustainability, and uncompromising luxury.  We invite the world to experience a new paradigm of living.

Megaleio’s towering presence includes two iconic towers soaring to a height of 50 floors, encompassing 150 exquisite residences that are nothing short of opulent. The awe-inspiring Megaleio twin towers is a landmark visible from the airport.

Megaleio  offers unparalleled amenities and facilities that elevate ultra-luxury living to new heights. Residents can revel in branded kitchens, state-of-the-art home automation systems, noise-controlled windows, opulent bathrooms, and sustainable features that seamlessly blend eco-consciousness with sophistication. Private garages with EV charging capabilities and soaring 9-foot doorways further amplify the exclusive allure of Megaleio.

Sustainability  is at the core of Megaleio, with the IGBC certified and LEED-designed project bringing together a harmonious fusion of architectural ingenuity and eco-friendly living. In collaboration with renowned architectural firms like DesignHaaus, Tierra, Arup, and Optimisation Consultants, every aspect of Megaleio has been meticulously curated to minimize its environmental footprint while maximizing luxury and comfort.

The RERA-approved project (PO2400007676) boasts a stunning design with double-height ceilings, a conscious façade, and expansive interiors that create a remarkable ambiance. The 150 meticulously crafted residences, each a canvas of opulence and sophistication, is divided in three units: Skyline tower units with an area of 11,111sq.ft; Unity tower units with an area of 9999 sq.ft and 8888 sq.ft.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/navanaami-unveils-megaleio-hyderabads-new-luxury-landmark-set-to-transform-the-skyline-of-the-indian-city-302154937.html

SOURCE Navanaami

