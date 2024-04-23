AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

EMGA secures US$ 15M financing for Banco Improsa in Costa Rica

GlobeNewswire April 23, 2024

LONDON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), in partnership with Banco Improsa, announces that it has secured a US$15 million line of credit from The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

EMGA’s Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director of EMGA, Sajeev Chakkalakal, stated: “In spite of a challenging global macroeconomic environment, we are pleased to once again facilitate Banco Improsa’s continued vision to supporting SMEs in Costa Rica and complete this financing solution.”

Commenting on the transaction, Felix Alpizar Lobo, General Manager of Banco Improsa, said: “This financing reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the SME segment in Costa Rica. Banco Improsa is proud to share JICA’s objective of contributing to the economic and social growth of developing countries.”

EMGA’s Managing Director Jeremy Dobson added: “Banco Improsa’s strong management and healthy financial position were key factors in helping the EMGA Investment Banking team secure this funding, and this JICA facility will further strengthen Banco Improsa’s ability to grow its core SME lending book.”

JICA

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that provides most of the Official Development Assistance for the Government of Japan. It is chartered with assisting the economic and social growth of developing countries, and the promotion international cooperation.

EMERGING MARKETS GLOBAL ADVISORY LLP (EMGA)

EMGA, with offices in London and New York, assists financial institutions and corporations seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combine the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Costa Rica which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues expanding its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market as one of the industries pre-eminent emerging markets focused niche investment banks.

BANCO IMPROSA

It is a commercial bank with more than 37 years of experience, whose relational business model and focus on niche markets specializes in providing financing solutions and services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), among others. Banco Improsa was one of the first private banks in Costa Rica to offer non-financial services to its clients and has a long-standing history of providing advice and support to SMEs. Banco Improsa’s key success factor is its commitment to high standards of agile and flexible service, which, together with the offer of customized financial solutions, has enabled it to achieve a solid position in these segments.

Banco Improsa is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Improsa (GFI).

Contact details:
info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com 



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.