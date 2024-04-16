AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Orica successfully completes first phase of global Dayforce implementation in 13 countries

GlobeNewswire April 16, 2024

Orica employees are live on the Dayforce platform across multiple continents

MINNEAPOLIS and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that Orica Ltd. (ASX: ORI), a leading global mining and infrastructure solutions provider, has completed the first phase of its global payroll and workforce management implementation in less than 12 months. The initial implementation includes 13 countries across Asia Pacific & Japan, Africa, Latin America, and North America.

Working with implementation partners Deloitte and Think Best Practice, Orica will leverage the Dayforce platform’s single data architecture to consolidate disparate systems around the world to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience for its global workforce.

“As a highly unionised, global company, we need a solution that meets compliance requirements across 47 countries, whilst providing a consistent global user experience,” said Stacey Brewer, VP of HR Operations at Orica. “Dayforce understands our unique challenges and provides a customised platform to help engage our people, optimise payroll, and strengthen compliance. Throughout this process, the teams at Dayforce, Deloitte, and Think Best Practice have been true partners in successfully delivering our single human capital management solution.”

To date, adoption among Orica employees has been stronger than expected with the convenience of the Dayforce mobile app, physical clocks, and on-site Dayforce-enabled tablets. This enhanced user experience has reduced administrative burden for Orica’s payroll leads while providing employees with improved access to leave and payroll.

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Orica and all that we’ve achieved in less than one year,” said Brian Donn, Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Japan, Dayforce, Inc. “Amid a global implementation of extensive size and scale, we would like to congratulate Orica for successfully delivering the first phase of the project, including global payroll across multiple geographies.”

Upon completion of implementation, more than 12,500 Orica employees across 47 countries will leverage the Dayforce platform.

About Dayforce  
Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.   

