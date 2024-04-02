AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AAP and Google launch partnership to supercharge the fight against mis and disinformation

April 2, 2024

Australian Associated Press (AAP) and Google have announced a new partnership to accelerate critical fact-checking work to tackle mis and disinformation across Australia and New Zealand.

The new program, announced on International Fact-Checking Day, increases AAP’s capacity to provide fact-checks, ensuring accurate and reliable information is provided to over 380 publications across both countries for the benefit of all online users.
For the first time, AAP FactCheck will also analyse global misinformation trends and produce video explainers. They will also translate fact-checks into different languages (Arabic, Simplified Chinese and Vietnamese) for distribution to local news outlets and social media.
The new partnership increases the speed and quantity of the work, which will also look to get ahead of misinformation trends that have appeared in other parts of the world before they emerge in Australia and New Zealand.
AAP CEO Lisa Davies said the information environment has never been more challenging for journalists, newsrooms and audiences alike.
“This partnership with Google will see AAP FactCheck’s capacity expand significantly, reducing the harmful mis and disinformation Australians are encountering every day” she said.
AAP has been dedicated to providing factual, impartial and objective information to newsrooms and audiences for almost 90 years. Google has partnered with AAP FactCheck since the unit was founded in 2019. This new agreement will also see AAP produce social media content aiming to build broader media-literacy skills online.
Uma Patel, Google AUNZ’s News Lab Lead, said the initiative builds on an important partnership between the two organisations.
“Our partnership with AAP is a leading force in the fight against misinformation and disinformation,” Patel said.

“AAP has a strong record of calling out false and misleading claims in Australia and New Zealand, we’re excited to see their work grow and reach more people.”

About AAP FactCheck
AAP is Australia’s national newswire and only independent wholesaler of fact-based news.
AAP FactCheck is a self-contained unit within the AAP newsroom with a dedicated team of fact checkers across Australia and New Zealand.
The unit has been a verified signatory with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) since 2019.


About Google News Initiative
Through our programs, products and partnerships, Google is one of the world’s largest financial supporters of journalism. Over the past 20 years, we’ve collaborated closely with news partners and provided billions of dollars to support the creation of quality journalism. We launched the Google News Initiative to scale our work with journalists, publishers, and industry leaders to help build a resilient future for news around the globe.


Media Contact:
AAP: Delia Obst, dobst@aap.com.au
Google: Matt Snelson, msnelson@google.com

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.