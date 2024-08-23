AAP FACTCHECK
Sam Kerr scores
Matildas captain Sam Kerr was all smiles after scoring when she came off the bench. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Famous Aussies used as investment scam clickbait

Soofia Tariq August 23, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Sam Kerr, Anthony Albanese and Sam Pang are being sued for revealing their money-making secrets.

OUR VERDICT

False. The claims are part of an online scam.

AAP FACTCHECK – Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and comedian Sam Pang are being sued for revealing their money-making secrets, social media posts claim. 

This is false. The claims are part of an online scam using Facebook posts and advertisements to lure potential victims. 

The ads and posts click through to fake news articles mimicking news.com.au, with tales of famous Australians facing legal action from the “Bank of Australia” for spilling the beans on their get-rich-quick schemes on live TV. 

A screenshot of one of the fake news articles.
 The fake articles mimic a major Australian media website. 

Posts and advertisements on Facebook make the claims about footballer Sam Kerr.

The ads click through to a page made to look like news.com.au. However, it does not feature the correct URL and the other website sections can’t be clicked on.

“Bank of Australia is suing Sam Kerr for what she said on live TV,” the headline states, with the byline of veteran business journalist Alan Kohler.  

The article features a fake transcript of Kerr on Seven Network’s Sunrise program saying investing in an online cryptocurrency platform will “earn you a million in less than six months”.

Users are then directed to click on a link. This takes them to a fake trading platform where they are encouraged to enter their personal details.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 The posts click through to the suspicious websites. 

The National Anti-Scam Centre has previously warned about this scam. Sunrise host Matt Shirvington, who is supposedly quoted in the article, has also warned people not to be duped.

AAP FactCheck has reported on other investment scams using fake quotes from Mr Albanese.

Like Kerr, the prime minister is also allegedly facing legal action from the fictitious Bank of Australia for spruiking investment advice.

“The Bank of Australia is suing Anthony Albanese for what he said live. Everyone in Australia should know the truth!” one post reads.

Another post goes into further detail, claiming Mr Albanese appeared on 10 Network’s The Cheap Seats and “accidentally told his secret on the show” about how “any poor person in Australia can earn thousands of Australian dollars a day”.

The post links to an interview transcript on a suspicious webpage also resembling a news.com.au article.

“SPECIAL REPORT: Federal government indicts Anthony Albanese for comments he made on a live broadcast,” the headline reads.  

A screenshot of one of the fake news articles.
 A scam article featuring the prime minister. 

In the transcript, Mr Albanese encourages people to invest in cryptocurrency and features photos from Mr Albanese’s actual appearance on The Cheap Seats.

The prime minister did not tout any financial investment scheme on the program. 

The fake news report also directs users to a bogus investment website.

Another post from a fake news.com.au Facebook account claims “Bank of Australia is suing Sam Pang for what he said on live TV”, but does not feature a link to what the comedian is claimed to have said.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

