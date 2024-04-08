‘Trader’ uses poached pictures in deceptive posts

False. Photos of the ‘trader’ and images used as proof of happy clients have been taken from unrelated social media accounts.

Facebook users have shared glowing testimonies of a New Zealand-born financial trader called Bliss Anna Prolific.

Facebook users are hailing a financial trader as a hero for helping clients to become debt-free and homeowners in New Zealand.

This is false. The posts raving about supposed investment guru “Bliss Anna Prolific”, as well as her Facebook account (archived here), exhibit several signs that it’s all too good to be true.

AAP FactCheck has previously analysed dozens of Facebook accounts of supposed financial traders who have used deception and fake images to lure investors in the Pacific Islands (such as here, here, and here).

One account targeting people in Papua New Guinea scammed a victim out of more than 15,000 kina (about $A6000).

AAP FactCheck has since come across similar accounts, this time aimed at Facebook users in Australia and New Zealand.

The account features a wealth of misinformation.

Bliss Anna Prolific, who claims to be based in Texas and originally from New Zealand, purports to be a senior account manager at “Forex Trading – VIP Signals”, as well as a real estate agent and consultant.

Her Facebook profile boasts a staggering number of social media followers, including 3.1 million on Instagram, 2.9 million on YouTube, and 3.7 million on X (formerly Twitter).

However, all the links provided on the page lead to non-existent accounts. Ms Prolific is also not the person she claims to be in images posted to her account.

A reverse image search on this photo with her “papa” reveals the woman is Kaleena Figaro, a real estate agent in Florida. Ms Figaro has no connection to the Prolific account.

Facebook accounts which appear to have been hacked or replicated are also posting glowing testimonials from Prolific’s supposed clients.

In one post, a user shares photos of a family with a “sold” sign outside of a house, with a caption: “My sister and her husband are so excited now about their new beginning of success in their lives, this is an amazing story here in Nz (sic)”.

The caption says the user convinced her sister to seek help from Prolific, “the HeRO that saves my life through trade”.

However, the images are not the user’s sister and her family in New Zealand – they show Rhea and Phaisal Vo, a content creator and electrician who lives in Seattle.

The images have been taken from the couple’s Instagram accounts. Real estate agent Joshua Buenavista has also posted a video of the Vo family and their new home.

This image has appeared on the accounts of several claimed traders.

Another user claiming to be one of Prolific’s clients has posted an image of a couple – apparently the user’s daughter and son-in-law – holding a sign that reads “WE ARE DEBT FREE $150,000”.

The post claims the Facebook user introduced the couple to Prolific, who helped them to invest and earn $600,000.

A reverse image search reveals the same photo has been reproduced dozens of times by other claimed financial traders, such as here, here, here, and here.

Another user posted an image of a happy couple enjoying the outdoors with a caption praising Prolific.

The couple is Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, a former celebrity couple from the Philippines, and the photo has been copied from a compilation video on Mr Roque’s Instagram account.

The Verdict The claim Facebook users are sharing glowing testimonies of a New Zealand-born financial trader called Bliss Anna Prolific is false. Images of the supposed trader have been taken from the social media account of Kaleena Figaro, a real estate agent in Florida. Facebook users' posts purporting to be testimonials for the trader have copied images from unrelated social media accounts. False — The claim is inaccurate.

