AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Screenshots of some of the fake Facebook posts.
Screenshots of some of the fake Facebook posts. Image by Facebook

Tricksters tug at heartstrings in community group scams

Meg Williams January 3, 2023
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Various posts in local community Facebook groups are genuine appeals for help.

OUR VERDICT

False. The posts contain false details and unrelated photos designed to generate interaction and shares.

A series of posts circulating in local community Facebook groups are being presented as genuine appeals for help, only to be edited later to lure users into clicking suspicious links.

The posts are first disguised as distressed pleas for help, with the author asking group members to share or “boost” the post to reach a wider audience. After the post has been shared, the content is changed to something unrelated, encouraging users to click links.

One post claims to show an injured dog that has been hit by a truck, with the user hoping to find the dog’s owner. Different versions of the post have appeared in Facebook groups based in Bendigo, Wagga Wagga, Bunbury, Swansea, Port Pirie, Adelaide, Ulladulla, Hervey Bay, Gold Coast, and Bundaberg – see here, here, here, here and here (screenshots here).

Another post asks for help with a stolen dog (see here and here, screenshots here), with other versions having been edited later pretending to offer payment for completing surveys (see here and here, screenshots here).

A screenshot of the Facebook post
 Another Facebook post asks for help with a stolen dog. 

Another post asks for help with finding a lost child (see here, here, and here, screenshots here). One version was later edited to appear to offer a financial assistance scheme (see here, screenshots here).

A British version of the post was debunked by Full Fact, which noted that an image used in some versions appeared to have been taken from an Australian news story about a 14-year-old girl in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Another image used in one version of the post appears to have come from a 2012 report by the Spokesman-Review about a missing child, who was later reported found safe.

In addition to images being taken from other online sources, there are several red flags indicating that the posts are fake. On the majority of the posts the comments have been disabled and others are from recently created Facebook pages (see here, here, here, here and here) posing as real profiles.

AAP FactCheck has recently debunked a similar post purporting to show a lost boy in a number of Australian towns.

The Verdict

Various appeals for help in community Facebook groups are fakes. The posts contain false details and unrelated photos designed to generate interaction and shares.

Once they have been shared, the posts are then changed to prompt users to click on links.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.