Aussie Cam Davis grabs clubhouse lead at the Masters

Cam Davis has held his nerve to upstage his more-fancied Australian compatriots and grab the early clubhouse lead during the windswept Masters at Augusta National.

Davis backed up his opening three-under-par 69 with a steely second-round 72 on Friday to remain firmly in contention at golf’s first major championship of the year.

The Sydneysider briefly climbed to five under and to within two shots of first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau before making a double bogey at the par-4 seventh hole.

Cam Davis hitting from the fairway at the 10th during his steely second-round 72. Image by AP PHOTO

Davis flayed his drive right into the trees, chipped out on to the fairway and then dumped his third into a bunker.

He also rued three-putting the par-5 13th for a second six of the day before bouncing back with a lovely birdie on 15 and clutch up-and-down par on the last.

As gusting winds increased, the former Australian Open champion was sitting four strokes behind American DeChambeau when he signed his scorecard.

“It’s a good test out there right now. I feel like pars are good scores,” Davis said.

“There are a few opportunities, if you do hit some good tee shots and good approaches into some of the slopes, that can help you out.

“Yeah, I had a couple of stumbles but I felt like I battled well and made some nice putts to keep the momentum.”

Big gun Cameron Smith had yet to tee off and remained the next best Australian at one under.

Playing with superstar five-time champion Tiger Woods, Jason Day was fighting to make the cut midway through his second round.

Day was right on the projected cut line at three over, where he started the round, after returning early on Friday morning to complete his opener.

Resuming at even par through 13 holes, he double-bogeyed the 16th after dumping his ball into the water, then dropped another shot at the last after slicing his tee shot into the trees.

Min Woo Lee dropped from two over to three two holes into his second round.

Adam Scott, still Australia’s only ever Masters winner, was six over through 12 holes and in huge danger of missing the cut.