Australia nabs ‘largest’ defence export deal in history

More than 100 armoured vehicles will be made in Queensland for Germany under a $1 billion defence deal, as Anthony Albanese lauds it as the single largest military export agreement in Australian history.

The prime minister will on Tuesday visit Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Ipswich to spruik the deal which will support 600 direct jobs in Queensland.

Germany’s parliament has approved a plan to buy the Boxer heavy weapon carrier vehicles.

They will be built in Queensland by the German company’s subsidiary, Rheinmetall Defence Australia.

Mr Albanese said manufacturing the vehicles boosted the nation’s sovereign capability while strengthening the country’s security partnership with a European power.

“Export opportunities like this are a win-win,” he wrote in an opinion piece.

“Sovereignty and safety at home and security abroad is a core priority of my government.”

Mr Albanese said more than 100,000 jobs nationwide were supported by Australia’s defence manufacturing industry.

“Hardworking Australians have secure and stable jobs while producing advanced capability for our allies and partners around the world,” he said.

“A strong local defence industry is a key pillar of Australia’s national security because it ensures we can build the equipment and platforms our ADF soldiers, sailors and air crews need to defend the country.”