AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Haumole
Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu is facing a two-match ban for his dangerous throw on Shaun Lane. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cherry-Evans, Olakau’atu face bans as Eels fume

Scott Bailey April 27, 2024

Manly have suffered a mammoth double blow with Daly Cherry-Evans and Haumole Olakau’atu both facing bans for their dangerous throw on Shaun Lane.

After Olakau’atu was sin-binned on field on Friday night against Parramatta, the NRL’s match review committee deemed both at fault on Saturday morning.

The double act has earned the pair grade-two charges, leaving them each with two-game suspensions that will balloon to three matches if they challenge and lose at the judiciary.

The charges also further frustrated the Eels, whom AAP understand to be fuming over several key calls in their 32-18 loss on Friday night.

Parramatta are miffed at why Cherry-Evans did not join Olakau’atu in the bin for the first-half tackle, if he was equally at fault.

Double sin-binnings for the one incident are extremely rare in the NRL. 

But referee Gerard Sutton could be heard indicating to Cherry-Evans his involvement was a mitigating factor that saved Olakau’atu from being sent off.

Parramatta also maintain Tom Trbojevic was offside on a kick chase in the second half which led to left Eels centre Will Penisini sin-binned for a professional foul.

The Eels believe they should have received a penalty instead and would have been on the attack with all 13 men on the field at 18-14 down during the second half.

And then the Eels are puzzled as to why Ethan Sanders was denied a second-half try after a double knock-on was called against the Eels.

Parramatta successfully challenged they had not knocked on in the play, but a mutual infringement of the referee’s whistle stopped Sanders scoring the try.

The Eels loss left them 14th on the ladder headed into next week’s bye and with pressure growing on coach Brad Arthur after a 3-5 start to the season.

Manly also have issues now given the bans their dynamite right edge of Cherry-Evans and Olakau’atu are facing.

Cherry-Evans’ first suspension of his 14-year career would likely leave Jake Arthur in the halves against Canberra and the Dolphins.

Olakau’atu’s absence will also be felt, given fellow second-rower Ben Trbojevic is also sidelined for the next fortnight with a hamstring injury.

Karl Lawton and Ethan Bullemore are options to start in the Tongan international’s place, with Brad Parker another alternative after shifting from centre to second row this year.

After the game, Cherry-Evans had hoped his role in the tackle would save Olakau’atu from any ban.

“I definitely had a role in the tackle,” Cherry-Evans said on Friday night. 

“It just overcompensated what was happening in the tackle. Ten minutes in the bin was probably fair. 

“I’d like to think that’s hopefully all and we’ll move on.”

For Parramatta, Maika Sivo and Ryan Matterson can both accept fines for dangerous contact and a high tackle respectively.

Sivo was sin-binned for his dangerous contact on Reuben Garrick, while Matterson’s high hit on Luke Brooks in the first half went unpunished.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.