people pay tribute to Samantha Murphy during a candlelit vigil
Samantha Murphy has not been seen since the morning of February 4. Image by Jeremy Bannister/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Community unites against violence on women

Adrian Black April 12, 2024

Women in a Victorian community rocked by three recent killings are demanding an end to male violence against them.

The Ballarat region’s Samantha Murphy, Rebecca Young and Hannah McGuire have all allegedly died at the hands of men since the beginning of February.

A rally will begin at Ballarat train station on Friday before gathering at Camp Street, family members of the victims, community leaders and family violence specialists will address the gathering.

Crowd with phone torches on
 The Ballarat community is expected to attend a rallyl urging an end to male violence against women. Image by Jeremy Bannister/AAP PHOTOS 

Organiser, Sissy Austin, who was herself savagely attacked while on a run in 2023, said the issue was a national crisis.

“Us Ballarat women, we’re coming together to stand in solidarity, to feel less alone and to show the country that we’re united,” Ms Austin told AAP.

“We’re here to fight for our rights to live safely in our community for generations to come.

“The Ballarat community aren’t going to succumb to the violence that has been perpetrated in our town.”

White ribbon sign at football ground
 The Ballarat community says enough is enough when it comes to male violence against women. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Ms Austin said the three killings in a little over two months had stunned the community.

“Women are living on eggshells,” she said.

“No one feels like they can safely go on a bushwalk around the beautiful bushlands that surrounds Ballarat.”

A search for Ms Murphy’s body at Enfield State Park on Thursday was unsuccessful and police will resume combing the bushland on Friday.

Womens Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron announced a partnership with local council to drive community education.

Ms Austin said the issue was a national crisis that needed to be called out for what it was.

“The most immediate thing that we need to do, particularly as women, is to unite and show men who choose to use violence in our community that we stand against it,” she said on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough.”

