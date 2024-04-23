AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hogan
GWS star Jesse Hogan has been cleared to play against the Brisbane Lions after winning his case. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

GWS star Hogan cleared by tribunal, free to face Lions

Oliver Caffrey April 23, 2024

Star GWS forward Jesse Hogan is free to play against the Brisbane Lions after having a one-game suspension for striking dismissed by the tribunal.

Hogan was banned by the match review officer, who graded an incident with Carlton defender Lewis Young as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

But the tribunal panel dismissed the charge, saying there was not enough force from Hogan to grade it as low impact.

“Hogan gave impressively candid evidence, including acknowledging he did swing with force to try and push Young,” tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson said.

“We are not clearly satisfied there was anything more than negligible.”

Hogan admitted he and Young engaged in “some words” and felt he was a “bit harshly treated”.

“We got into some push-and-shove and it ricocheted off his arm and initially thought I scraped his nose,” he told the tribunal.

“When I initially did it, I actually didn’t think I had landed anything.

“Until he started to say I’d ‘get a week for that’, I didn’t comprehend anything. 

“We addressed it after the game. We smoothed it over directly after.”

It was a great start to the night for the Giants, who are also trying to clear captain Toby Greene from a rough conduct charge against Carlton defender Jordan Boyd.

Greene led at the ball and jumped for a mark but turned his body just before a collision and made contact with the head of Boyd, who was going back with the flight of the ball.

Boyd got up immediately to take a free kick and played out the match.

Greene’s actions were graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.