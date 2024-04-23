GWS star Hogan cleared by tribunal, free to face Lions

Star GWS forward Jesse Hogan is free to play against the Brisbane Lions after having a one-game suspension for striking dismissed by the tribunal.

Hogan was banned by the match review officer, who graded an incident with Carlton defender Lewis Young as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

But the tribunal panel dismissed the charge, saying there was not enough force from Hogan to grade it as low impact.

“Hogan gave impressively candid evidence, including acknowledging he did swing with force to try and push Young,” tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson said.

“We are not clearly satisfied there was anything more than negligible.”

Hogan admitted he and Young engaged in “some words” and felt he was a “bit harshly treated”.

“We got into some push-and-shove and it ricocheted off his arm and initially thought I scraped his nose,” he told the tribunal.

“When I initially did it, I actually didn’t think I had landed anything.

“Until he started to say I’d ‘get a week for that’, I didn’t comprehend anything.

“We addressed it after the game. We smoothed it over directly after.”

It was a great start to the night for the Giants, who are also trying to clear captain Toby Greene from a rough conduct charge against Carlton defender Jordan Boyd.

Greene led at the ball and jumped for a mark but turned his body just before a collision and made contact with the head of Boyd, who was going back with the flight of the ball.

Boyd got up immediately to take a free kick and played out the match.

Greene’s actions were graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.