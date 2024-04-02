AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A flooded Staweell Gift track.
Thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rain have pummelled Victoria. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Hundreds of calls for help as storms hit Victoria

Rachael Ward April 2, 2024

Almost 500 requests for help were made to emergency services as thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rain pummelled Victoria.

There were close to 250 reports of building damage and 110 food-related incidents across the state in the 24 hours to 7am, the SES said.

Some 63 call-outs related to trees down on roads during the wild storm.

There were four separate flood rescues since midday on Monday, SES duty officer Erin Mason told AAP.

“Mainly it’s been people driving through floodwater,” Ms Mason said.

“So just a reminder to people to never drive through flood water, if the road is flooded I encourage people to stop, turn around and find an alternate path.”

Ms Mason expected the number of callouts to rise in coming hours as the weather system heads east and more residents wake up to find damage at their homes.

The western suburbs of Melbourne including Melton and parts of Geelong were among the areas hardest hit overnight.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts remains in place for much of Victoria’s east stretching from parts of Melbourne down to southern Gippsland and the High Country.

The alert extends across the NSW border to parts of the South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains, with damaging winds and peak gusts up to 130km/h expected on Tuesday morning.

People shelter from the rain ahead of the Stawell Gift.
 The Stawell Gift’s finals were delayed due to torrential rain and water over the track. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

On Monday, lightning caused a 40-minute halt to the Geelong and Hawthorn AFL match at the MCG while the Stawell Gift’s finals were delayed by about two hours due to torrential rain and water over the track.

The highest rainfall totals were in central Victoria including Melbourne, with Olympic Park recording 53mm of rain since 9am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a woman at Daylesford in central Victoria had a narrow escape after falling into a stormwater drain just before 9pm.

She fell down an embankment and was carried by fast-flowing water until she grabbed hold of a metal pole, Victoria Police said.

The 58-year-old tried to call for help but couldn’t be heard over the sound of rushing water.

The force said she was eventually able to climb to safety, suffering minor cuts and bruises.

