Israeli officers sacked over deaths of aid workers

The Israeli military has dismissed two of its officers over drone strikes that killed Australian Zomi Frankcom and six colleagues while they were delivering aid in Gaza.

In a report released on Friday, the military said they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.

Three others were also reprimanded for their roles in the strikes on a convoy of World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers on Monday.

Zomi Frankcom’s family say they support a war crimes investigation into Israel’s actions. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED

Following Israel’s announcement on Friday, WCK said the Israeli investigation was an important step but there needed to be a systemic change to prevent “more apologies and more grieving families”.

“The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza,” the charity said in a statement.

“It is also taking disciplinary action against those in command and committed to other reforms. These are important steps forward.”

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told ABC radio the military was sorry for the “very grave mistake” and officers who were involved in the strike would face consequences.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the explanations of the deaths as “unacceptable”. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was not good enough to describe the killings of the aid workers as “just a product of war”.

He previously labelled the explanations of the deaths given by Israel as “insufficient and unacceptable”.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “deeply insensitive” comments attempting to “brush aside” his military’s culpability in the strike.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu admitted Israeli forces “unintentionally” hit innocent people, adding “this happens in wartime”.

“We do not accept any suggestion that this is just something that can be brushed aside as just something that happens in war,” Senator Wong told a Guardian Australia podcast recorded on Thursday and due to be released on Saturday.

The conclusion of the investigation regarding the incident in which @WCKitchen employees were mistakingly targeted by IDF forces was presented to IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi yesterday. Measures taken following the tragic incident include: the dismissal of the… pic.twitter.com/mw4U8gjA71 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 5, 2024

“Even in war, there are rules and they include the principles of distinction between a military target and a civilian target.

“We do not accept that these events – this attack on an aid convoy – can be dismissed or lessened or diminished in any way at all.”

Ms Frankcom’s family say they support a war crimes investigation and charges if they are justified.

Oxfam Australia said people in northern Gaza had been forced to survive on an average of 245 calories a day – less than a can of beans – since January.

More than 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas in retaliation to the militants’ October 7 attack.

Hamas killed 1200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostages in their assault.

