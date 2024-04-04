AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Australian aid worker.
Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom died in an Israeli air strike while delivering food in Gaza. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED
  • politics

Killed aid worker’s family backs war crimes probe

Tess Ikonomou April 4, 2024

The family of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom has backed a war crimes investigation into the Israeli military’s conduct that led to her death. 

The Israel Defence Forces said a preliminary investigation found the convoy of World Central Kitchen charity workers, who were delivering food in Gaza, was struck due to “misidentification”.

Israel’s explanation of how the seven aid workers were killed has been labelled “insufficient and unacceptable” by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 

“We need a full, transparent and clear explanation for how this occurred,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“These vehicles were going about carrying the best of humanity, people who’d come from all over the world to help Palestinians who are suffering from extraordinary deprivation in Gaza, and for them to lose their life in these circumstances is outrageous and completely unacceptable.

“The Netanyahu government must … be held accountable.”

Mr Albanese expressed his anger in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning about Ms Frankcom’s death.

Her family told the Sydney Morning Herald, they supported a war crimes investigation and charges if they are justified.

They described Israel’s response to the deaths as “disappointing” and said the lives of humanitarian workers should always be protected. 

Writing on X, Israel’s top diplomat in Australia Amir Maimon said the military “does and will continue to do everything in its power to prevent harm to civilians”.

“Israel will thoroughly investigate this tragedy to guarantee the safety and security of aid workers in Gaza,” the Israeli ambassador said.

Mr Maimon had not met with officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra as requested, citing health issues.

