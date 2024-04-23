AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Angel Torres
Central Coast Mariners striker Angel Torres is facing a sexual assault charge. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Mariners forward Torres charged with sexual assault

George Clarke and Luke Costin
April 23, 2024

Central Coast Mariners’ star striker Angel Torres has been charged with sexual assault.

Torres, 24, was arrested at a property in Terrigal on Monday in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a woman on March 24. 

“He was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault, intimidation, and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Torres has been granted bail and is set to face court in Gosford on Monday, May 6.

The Mariners have been contacted for comment. 

Torres, a Colombian national, joined the Mariners at the start of the A-League Men season and has netted 13 goals in 23 games.

It remains unclear if Torres will be free to play before he faces court. 

The A-League’s administrative body, the Australian Professional Leagues, has been contacted for comment. 

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

