McKeown comes close to 100m backstroke world record

Kaylee McKeown has swum the second-fastest women’s 100m backstroke ever – and then expressed disappointment.

McKeown came within eight-hundredths of a second of her world record on Tuesday night at Australia’s Olympic selection trials in Brisbane.

She clocked 57.41 seconds, nearing her benchmark of 57.33 set in Budapest last October.

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” McKeown said.

“But I have booked myself another ticket to Paris so that’s just another chance to go faster.”

The 22-year-old now holds the six fastest times in the event’s history.

Kaylee McKeown reacts after winning the women’s 100m backstroke final in Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m backstroke, is adding the 200m individual medley to her program at next month’s Paris Games.

She set a Commonwealth record in the medley on Monday night – logging two minutes 6.63 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

“If you’re going to get up and do a 200 (medley) at max effort, you’re not going to come in the next day being refreshed – no matter what you do,” McKeown said.

“So the Olympics is just like that. If all goes to plan I will have nine individual events plus relays, so I have got to put myself in harm’s way here.”

McKeown was challenged on the opening lap by Mollie O’Callaghan before pulling away.

O’Callaghan finished second in 57.88, also securing a spot in the event for Paris.

But given her packed freestyle schedule, O’Callaghan is undecided whether she will race the backstroke.

“The 100 backstroke for me is a fun event, I don’t really train for it,” she said.