Signboard for missing woman Samantha Murphy
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder as the search continues for Samantha Murphy. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

New search underway for Samantha Murphy’s body

Kaitlyn Offer May 29, 2024

A new search for the body of missing mother Samantha Murphy is being conducted in a secret location.

Detectives from the Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad, and a range of specialist police resources, are involved in Wednesday’s search.

“Police are undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Murphy,” a spokeswoman said.

“We are not in a position to supply further specific details of today’s operational activity at this time.”

The 51-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Eureka Street to go for a run in Canadian State Forest on the morning of February 4.

Police in March charged 22-year-old tradesman Patrick Orren Stephenson with the murder of Ms Murphy at Mount Clear on the day she went missing. 

He will return to court in August.

Stephenson is the son of Orren Stephenson, who played 15 AFL games for Geelong and Richmond between 2012 and 2014.

Since February, police have launched multiple searches searches in bushland as part of the investigation.

Ms Murphy’s family has been advised of the search.

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene.

