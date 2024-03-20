AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missing Victorian woman Samantha Murphy.
Mobile phone data has provided a new lead in the search for missing Victorian woman Samantha Murphy. Image by HANDOUT/VICTORIA POLICE
  • crime

New search underway for Samantha Murphy’s body

Holly Hales March 20, 2024

The search for the body of mother of three Samantha Murphy has narrowed to an area near Ballarat. 

Victoria Police shifted their focus to Buninyong, 11km from the regional city, on Wednesday.

Ms Murphy was last seen leaving her home to go for a run on the morning of February 4.

Police allege 22-year-old Patrick Orren Stephenson murdered her at Mount Clear on the day she went missing. 

Mount Clear, a semi-rural suburb, is six kilometres from where police have focused their search.

Crime Command Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said multiple resources have been directed at the search. 

“Since Samantha’s disappearance, extensive searches have been conducted in the Ballarat area and today we will focus on an area of bushland in Buninyong,” he said.

“We will have a range of specialist resources involved, however, as we are searching for Samantha’s body, we ask that members of the public do not try and join today’s search.”

The search is targeting an “area highlighted by intelligence derived from a number of sources”.

Stephenson, a tradesman, was arrested earlier this month on the outskirts of Ballarat.

He is the son of former AFL player Orren Stephenson, who played 15 games for Geelong and Richmond between 2012 and 2014.

The family home is in Mount Clear, where he often stayed, while he lives in Scotsburn, about 16km from Ballarat.

After Ms Murphy disappeared, a search began around Ballarat involving trained emergency services workers and hundreds of concerned locals.

They combed dense bush, private land and walking tracks, and police set up a base at Buninyong Police Station.

