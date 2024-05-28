No sign of mum and baby after possible riverbank birth

Investigators are pleading with a missing mother who might have given birth near a riverbank in suburban Sydney to come forward after a major search of the site failed to produce any trace of the woman or her baby.

Police insist there will be no judgment of the woman if she presents herself to a hospital as authorities’ main concerns are for the health of her and her newborn.

The appeal came after a dog-walker discovered a placenta and umbilical cord near the Cooks River at Earlwood, about 10km southwest of the city centre, on Monday afternoon.

The material has been sent for forensic testing to work out when and where the birth took place, with detectives unable to rule out the possibility the unidentified mother delivered her baby at the side of the notoriously polluted river.

A woman who recently gave birth has been urged to go to hospital as police wrap up their search of a riverside where a placenta and umbilical cord were found. Video by Alex Mitchell

Police divers and a blood-detection dog were called in on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing, large-scale search, but the operation was winding down by early in the afternoon.

One line of inquiry is the possibility the newborn, along with the other evidence of the birth, was dumped at the site, although police are yet to find anything to indicate the baby had been harmed.

A site near the riverbank was surrounded in a blue tarpaulin as investigators looked at the possibility material had been buried there.

But a false alarm was declared when police instead discovered a freshly buried cat at the location.

The site where the placenta and cord were found is not far from a sports field and an Islamic centre on Lang Rd, which ends with a busy footbridge across the river.

Superintendent Christine McDonald says there are concerns for the safety of the woman and baby. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Superintendent Christine McDonald said the main focus of police was the welfare of the woman and her child.

“Childbirth, for many people, can be a traumatic time, and it can be very distressing … I am deeply concerned for the safety and the mental health of the mother,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

The woman might have given birth and disposed of the placenta and umbilical cord in the river because she did not want anyone to know about the baby, Supt McDonald said.

“There is no judgment, they need to know we are concerned for them,” she said.

Police were yet to confirm any information about the mother’s identity, the baby’s location or whether the birth took place near the river or elsewhere.

Sections of the Cooks River in Earlwood are heavily polluted. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Authorities are urging the mother to go to her nearest hospital to receive urgent care.

The riverside site is less than 4km from Canterbury Hospital and is frequented by walkers, joggers and dog-walkers.

One passer-by told AAP the section of riverbank where the birth evidence was discovered was far from a purpose-built walking track.

“There’s not much of a walking track in that area, you can only walk along for about 200m,” the woman said.

“Cooks River is generally a very busy walking area … this area on a Saturday gets pretty crowded and lots of schools come down (to the rugby club) to play cricket, touch footy, that sort of thing.”

Health Minister Ryan Park said his heart went out to the mother, adding that giving her access to the best possible care was the main priority.

“You’re not in trouble, you don’t have to talk to the police, the only thing I ask you do is make your way to one of our hospitals so that we can care for you and your baby as quickly as possible,” he said.

Investigators searched a grassy area outside the Canterbury Rugby Union Club. Image by HANDOUT/NSW POLICE

The Cooks River flows from Yagoona in Sydney’s outer southwest and runs into Botany Bay at Kyeemagh, 23km away.

Sections are heavily polluted as a result of traffic congestion, litter, sewage, illegal dumping and industrial and domestic activities.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636