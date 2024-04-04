Playgrounds searched for asbestos after fibre found

Playgrounds across Melbourne’s west will be inspected for asbestos after harmful fibres were found in mulch by a concerned resident.

Jason Murphy reported the items found at Donald McLean Reserve in Spotswood, west of the CBD, with two fragments confirmed to be asbestos on Wednesday.

The Yarraville father of two was visiting the park over the weekend with his children when he made the discovery.

“I start filtering through this mulch with my hands when I’m sitting there and I’m like, look at this, all old bits of plywood,” he told ABC radio.

“Then I keep going and I find this chunk of white stuff … and the alarm bells go off.

“I would be shocked if this is the only playground in Melbourne’s that’s got this mulch.”

A playground has been closed in Melbourne’s west after asbestos was discovered in mulch. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

A Hobsons Bay City Council spokeswoman said suburban playgrounds across the area will be checked for asbestos.

Those suburbs include Altona, Brooklyn, Laverton, Newport, Seabrook, Seaholme, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Williamstown and Williamstown North..

“The safety of our community is our priority and council is working with the EPA and (a) hygienist to inspect other sites using this mulch,” the spokeswoman said.

“There are two types of mulch used on the reserve – a recycled product around mature tree planting and a virgin soft mulch around the playground.

“The two pieces of material were found in the recycled product.”

A photo of suspect materials in mulch in a Melbourne playground was posted on social media. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Council was made aware of the find after a concerned resident posted a photo of the compound material to social media.

The images were posted to Reddit by Mr Murphy on Monday and showed the fragments lying among piles of mulch and wood.

“New Spotswood children’s playground has tanbark made of old building materials, including wood with nails and a suspicious piece of compound material,” he wrote.

The playground has been closed since Tuesday after a hygienist inspected the site.

All playgrounds in the area are regularly inspected by a safety auditor, the council said.

The EPA said the mulch at the reserve may contain demolition building materials.

“Reports were observed over social media but not reported directly to EPA,” a statement read.

It comes after Victorians were urged to steer clear of free garden mulch from online marketplaces after asbestos was detected in one batch.

The EPA conducted precautionary inspections of commercial mulch producers after asbestos was found in the soil of a Sydney park leading to more discoveries in NSW and Queensland.

Fifty-nine producers in Victoria were inspected and no traces of asbestos were found in their garden mulch products.

Testing was triggered after fragments of bonded asbestos were detected in Sydney’s Rozelle Parklands in January.

Queensland authorities have identified at least 90 sites for investigation.