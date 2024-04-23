AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW Police tape at an unrelated crime scene
The 15-year-old will face court on dozens of charges, including "posting and boasting". Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Posting and boasting’ laws used for first time on boy

Jack Gramenz April 23, 2024

A teenager being held on a slew of stolen vehicle charges has become the first person charged under NSW’s so-called “posting and boasting” laws.

A man has also been charged with the fresh crime after being arrested twice in one day following the theft of luxury vehicles – including a Ferrari – from a home at Dural, in Sydney’s northwest.

The 15-year-old is due to face Parramatta Children’s Court on Tuesday after being denied bail on Saturday on dozens of charges.

He was the first person charged in NSW with a new performance crime offence created in March as part of a suite of changes targeting youth offenders.

The teen was also charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering, 14 offences relating to alleged vehicle thefts and breaching bail.

He was arrested on Friday along with a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

The older boy is being held on charges of aggravated breaking, entering and stealing, and being carried in a conveyance without consent.

The trio were arrested after a Mazda SUV was stolen from Constitution Hill, in Sydney’s western suburbs, before a brief pursuit at Prospect.

A police helicopter and the dog squad tracked the trio down in bushland at Northmead, near where the car was abandoned.

Days earlier, a BMW sedan and a white convertible Ferrari were allegedly stolen from Dural before being found at Doonside several hours later.

An 18-year-old man is due to face court on Wednesday over the thefts after being arrested twice on Friday.

He was initially released on conditional bail after being charged with aggravated breaking and entering and being carried in a conveyance without consent.

He was later arrested a second time and charged with an additional 12 aggravated break-and-enter offences, 10 stolen vehicle offences and the post and boast charge.

The use of the laws comes as emergency services and transport unions combine to call for police to be allowed to carry metal detectors in a bid to prevent knife crime, which they say has become widespread amongst young people.

Representatives from the NSW Police Association, Public Service Association, Health Services Union and Rail, Tram and Bus Union joined forces for the campaign on Tuesday.

Queensland Police officers have been using the wands in nightlife precincts and transport hubs since March 2023 under laws described as the “envy of other states”.

The transport workers union’s NSW president Craig Turner said allowing police to use metal detectors would make public transport workers and passengers safer.

“Queensland has proven that this does take knives off the streets, so we want this introduced,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.