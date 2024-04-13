AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Port Arthur
Political rivals and Liberal MPs have slammed Peter Dutton's comments on the Port Arthur massacre. Image by Robert Cianflone/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Really poor’: fallout mounts from Port Arthur comments

Poppy Johnston April 13, 2024

Peter Dutton has been accused of always trying to “raise the temperature” and stoke political fights after his controversial comment comparing the Port Arthur massacre to pro-Palestine protests.

The Opposition Leader’s reference to the mass shooting tragedy in Port Arthur was “really poor”, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said. 

“And he does it because his instinct is always to have the domestic political fight,” she told Sky News on Friday.

Penny Wong
 Penny Wong questioned the motivation for Peter Dutton’s comments on Port Arthur. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Senator Wong said the Mr Dutton was always trying to “raise the temperature”.

“And his inflammatory language this week is just yet another example,” she said.

Mr Dutton compared the response to the protest – which took place just days after the outbreak of violence in the Middle East – to the mass shooting in Tasmania where 35 people were killed.

“While no one was killed during the October 9 protests, the events at the Sydney Opera House were akin to a Port Arthur moment in terms of their social significance,” Mr Dutton said in a speech on Wednesday.

His comments attracted a sharp rebuke from Liberal Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff who said such a comparison should never have been made. 

“My view is we need to be very careful and never compare the Port Arthur tragedy to anything but the absolutely tragedy that it was,” he told ABC Radio on Friday. 

Peter Dutton
 Peter Dutton doubled down on comments comparing the Port Arthur massacre to pro-Palestine rallies. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS 

But Mr Dutton has stood by his original comments despite the fallout.

“The point I was making – which is absolutely a legitimate one – is that I thought this was a time for the prime minister to show leadership and to step up,” he told Nine’s Today program on Friday.

“You’ve got a contrast with John Howard, who stood up at a point of national importance for our country, demonstrated leadership and changed the course of history for the better.”

After the Port Arthur massacre, the Liberal prime minister responded by introducing sweeping gun control legislation.

Mr Dutton said this was in contrast to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s failure to act to prevent anti-Semitism in the community in the wake of the Gaza conflict.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.