Supplied photo of Bondi Junction stabbing victim Jade Young
Friends and family of Jade Young will farewell her in a service in the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney. Image by HANDOUT/NSW POLICE
  • funeral

Service for ‘irreplaceable’ mother slain in Bondi shops

Luke Costin April 23, 2024

Under the spans of a botanic garden’s architectural centrepiece, an irreplaceable mother and architect killed in the Bondi stabbing massacre will be remembered.

Jade Young, 47, was one of six people fatally stabbed by a 40-year-old Queensland man in the shopping centre attack on April 13.

Friends and family of the mother of two, who worked as an architect in Sydney and London, are due to farewell her in a service in the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Mourners have been urged to wear colour in memory of the “dearly loved and irreplaceable wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and beloved friend to many”.

The venue for the memorial, the Calyx, is the gardens’ architectural centrepiece and features one of the southern hemisphere’s largest garden walls.

A mannequin in colourful flower outfit in front of garden wall
 The Calyx wall has previously served as a backdrop to World Pride festival events. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

The service is due to be streamed online for those uncomfortable with taking a space in the 400-person capacity venue.

A condolence book will be available outside for those wishing to remain outside.

After returning from London, Ms Young worked at a Sydney architectural firm for 12 years.

“She was family. Anyone who knew Jade knew what a beautiful, kind and warm soul she was,” the firm’s managing director Georgina Wilson said last week.

Ms Young’s family at the weekend thanked those who donated more than $210,000 to a fundraiser dedicated to helping her husband and two daughters deal with their grief.

“Ensuring the financial security of the girls as they face a future without their mother is the family’s priority and they’ve been overwhelmed by people’s generosity,” Adam McLaughlin said.

The memory of Ms Young and the other victims of last Saturday’s attack was also due to be commemorated in the waters off Bondi Beach at dawn on Tuesday.

The community paddle out was supported by local sporting organisations including Bronte Surf Club, where Ms Young was a member.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old security guard killed during his first shift at Westfield Bondi Junction, will be laid to rest on Friday at a mosque in Marsden Park in Sydney’s northwest.

The services for Australia’s worst mass killing in years follow a candlelight vigil at Bondi Beach at dusk on Sunday attended by hundreds of mourners.

