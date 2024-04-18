AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xavier Coates.
Xavier Coates roars after his late match-winning try to defeat the Roosters in Sydney. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Storm see off Roosters in error-riddled NRL win

George Clarke April 18, 2024

Jahrome Hughes has helped continue Melbourne’s strong grip over the Sydney Roosters, guiding the Storm to a lacklustre 18-12 NRL win.

In a game that was marred by 22 errors and 17 penalties, the Storm halfback delivered when it mattered most at Allianz Stadium on Thursday night.

His performance was all the more impressive considering halves partner Cameron Munster was forced to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin during the second half for a professional foul.

The six-point victory ensures Melbourne have won nine of their last 10 games against the Tricolours.

What is usually one of the NRL’s most explosive rivalries lacked the usual fireworks, even accounting for the return of wrecking ball Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The Storm prop was shifted to the bench just before kick-off, denying the Kiwi Test forward the chance to renew his running battle with compatriot Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Not that it stopped the Roosters prop from going in all guns blazing.

Waerea-Hargreaves was placed on report for a late shot on Christian Welch seven minutes into the match and that seemed to be the catalyst which sparked the visitors into action.

Soon after, Hughes sent up a kick that winger Will Warbrick was able to bat back into the arms of Eli Katoa.

The Melbourne back-rower found Hughes racing onto the ball, the halfback evading James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou to score the opening try of the night.

Michael Jennings hit back for the Roosters by diving on a loose ball in the in-goal before Katoa restored the Melbourne’s six-point lead.

A Munster kick was lofted into Katoa’s arms with the Tonga forward carrying Jennings, Terrell May and Luke Keary over the try-line before dotting down.

Leading 12-6 at halftime, the Storm kept hammering at the Roosters line after a blistering break from Joe Chan.

Hughes grubber-kicked into the in-goal but it dribbled out for a seven-tackle set. Melbourne were seething that referee Ashley Klein failed to penalise the Roosters for taking Hughes out after the kick.

After Tedesco took a quick-tap, Munster came across and prevented the Roosters from making a quick break.

The Storm hung until their No.6 was back on the field but eventually cracked when Joey Manu crossed with 10 minutes and the conversion squareed it up at 12-12.

Chasing a winning play Hughes hoisted a bomb onto the Roosters line which made its way out to Xavier Coates, who cut in-field, brushed Waerea-Hargreaves aside and scored to give the Storm victory and move them to the top of the ladder.

