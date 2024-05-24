Taiwan envoy warns of China coercion, dangerous actions

China’s military actions in the Taiwan Strait and against defence force’s such as Australia amount to coercion, Taipei’s representative says, as he pushes for a stronger relationship with Canberra.

Beijing had consistently engaged in dangerous actions toward Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan, Douglas Hsu said.

“This is something all the like-minded countries need to pay more attention (to),” he told ABC radio on Friday.

Taiwan’s envoy to Australia Douglas Hsu says China’s actions amount to coercion. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

China has ramped up military action in recent days following the inauguration of Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te.

Drills included mock air and sea strikes around Taiwanese islands.

A Chinese jet fighter also had a close run-in with an Australian navy helicopter earlier this month, launching flares ahead of the chopper that forced it to take evasive action in a widely condemned move.

Mr Hsu said Taipei anticipated military drills following the presidential inauguration as China would take this kind of coercive measure against Taiwan.

“We noticed that there are 31 Chinese navy ships and 49 aircraft involved so far and so just like a previous drill PRC had in this region, we will continue to watch the situation closely,” he said.

“Honestly, most of the Taiwanese people are used to this kind of coercive actions from PRC so, so far, people are staying calm.”

Beijing has warned against other nations increasing ties with Taiwan, which is a part of China under the One-China principle that Australia and the United States adhere to.

Shadow foreign minister Simon Birmingham is concerned about Chinese military drills near Taiwan. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham raised concerns about the drills.

“This is deliberately dangerous action by China, it is action that risks miscalculation and risks escalation and those risks should never be underestimated,” he told Sky News.

“China should not be undertaking this type of dangerous and destabilising activity in the first place, we would urge them to show respect for the democratic outcomes in Taiwan.”

Australia is also working to boost its trading and economic relationship with Taiwan, with Mr Hsu spruiking co-operation in the energy and critical minerals sectors.

“We will continue to show our interest in engaging with Australia, on the trade front,” he said.

1/2 Our Australian delegation to Taiwan had the privilege of meeting with Vice President @bikhim. Australian and Taiwan continue to grow our close economic and cultural relationship. pic.twitter.com/LtSpcZD2JF — Senator Claire Chandler (@SenatorClaire) May 23, 2024

Australian MPs who visited Taiwan for the inauguration also used the trip to talk about the trading relationship with Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao.

The bipartisan delegation included Labor’s Raff Ciccone and Luke Gosling and the Liberals Claire Chandler, David Fawcett and Scott Buchholz.

Co-operation on renewable energy and education, so more students could study in Australia, were raised, Senator Ciccone said.

“The focus is very much on trade and investment,” he told AAP.