AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jeremy Rockliff (first row, third from right) and cabinet ministers.
Jeremy Rockliff's (front, 3rd from right) government will rule in minority with independent support. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Tasmania’s Liberals formally secure minority support

Ethan James April 12, 2024

Tasmania’s Liberals can govern in minority after receiving the final required offer of support from an independent MP.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff’s party won 14 of 35 lower-house seats at the March 23 election, four short of the number required to govern in its own right.

Three first-term Jacqui Lambie Network MPs earlier this week inked a deal to provide votes of confidence and supply in parliament in return for several measures.

Mr Rockliff on Friday said independent and former Labor leader David O’Byrne had provided a written assurance of confidence and supply.

Mr Rockliff told ABC radio a more formal agreement was still being discussed but at this stage he had not made any commitments in return for Mr O’Byrne’s support.

“We can now move forward … and have a parliament that is workable, that listens to everyone’s ideas (and) provides that certainty and stability that Tasmanians want,” he said.

The incumbent Liberals suffered a 12 per cent swing against them at the election.

The decade-long Labor opposition secured just 10 seats and conceded they were unable to form government.

Mr Rockliff promised a review into the financial modelling behind divisive AFL stadium plans in Hobart as part of the deal with Jacqui Lambie Network MPs Miriam Beswick, Andrew Jenner and Rebekah Pentland.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.