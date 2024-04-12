Tasmania’s Liberals formally secure minority support

Tasmania’s Liberals can govern in minority after receiving the final required offer of support from an independent MP.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff’s party won 14 of 35 lower-house seats at the March 23 election, four short of the number required to govern in its own right.

Three first-term Jacqui Lambie Network MPs earlier this week inked a deal to provide votes of confidence and supply in parliament in return for several measures.

Mr Rockliff on Friday said independent and former Labor leader David O’Byrne had provided a written assurance of confidence and supply.

Mr Rockliff told ABC radio a more formal agreement was still being discussed but at this stage he had not made any commitments in return for Mr O’Byrne’s support.

“We can now move forward … and have a parliament that is workable, that listens to everyone’s ideas (and) provides that certainty and stability that Tasmanians want,” he said.

The incumbent Liberals suffered a 12 per cent swing against them at the election.

The decade-long Labor opposition secured just 10 seats and conceded they were unable to form government.

Mr Rockliff promised a review into the financial modelling behind divisive AFL stadium plans in Hobart as part of the deal with Jacqui Lambie Network MPs Miriam Beswick, Andrew Jenner and Rebekah Pentland.