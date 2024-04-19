AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ariarne Titmus.
Ariarne Titmus has claimed her seventh national title, winning the 400m freestyle on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • swimming

Titmus, McEvoy fire at Australian swim titles

Steve Larkin April 19, 2024

Swim stalwart Cameron McEvoy is pledging to follow his unusual path towards Paris after shading Kyle Chalmers for an Australian championship.

As Ariarne Titmus served notice her Olympic preparation is running smooth with a powerful triumph, McEvoy pipped Chalmers in their highly anticipated showdown in the final of the men’s 50 metre freestyle.

The 29-year-old touched in 21.93 seconds ahead of Chalmers (21.98) and Tom Nowakowski (22.08) on Friday night at the national titles on the Gold Coast.

“It’s good, 22.1 last year and it’s always good to go 21, it’s nice to have that under my belt,” McEvoy told the Nine Network.

“Eight weeks left, it’s looking good.”

Cameron McEvoy.
 Three-time Olympian Cam McEvoy enjoyed winning the Australian 50m freestyle title. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

McEvoy, who won 50m world championship gold last year and silver at the worlds earlier this year, is revolutionising training with an emphasis on out of the water exercise and strength work.

“It’s very different to what you would traditionally do,” he said.

“It has been a lot of fun developing this and collaborating …  and coming up with just something that is exciting.

“I’m having good results with it at the moment so see how far we can take it.”

Titmus won the 400m freestyle in style – the fastest time of the year, three minutes 59.13 – ahead of Lani Pallister.

Titmus’ seventh national title came with a first.

“That is my first time sub four (minutes) in work which is really good … it’s a good sign,” she said.

“I know a lot of people are willing me on and I am just trying to use it the best way possible.”

Jenna Strauch completed her national titles of breaststroke dominance with a third gold in the discipline.

Jenna Strauch.
 Jenna Strauch on her way to winning the 200m breastroke final. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

Strauch (2:23.23) won the 200m breaststroke after earlier wins over 100m and 50m.

Matt Temple’s solid recent form continued with victory in the 100m butterfly, clocking 50.80 ahead of Shaun Champion (51.28).

“It’s exciting for the months to come,” Temple said.

“I am just exploring options with the race … so trialling a few new things.”

Other winners included Kaylee McKeown, who added the 50m backstroke to her ever-growing list of achievements, and Will Petric, the 19-year-old bagging his best win to date in the 200m individual medley.

