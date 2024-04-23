AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Crown Sydney Casino in Sydney
Crown will keep the licence for its luxury Sydney casino after it was declared a "changed business". Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • casino and gambling

‘Vastly different’ Crown can keep Sydney casino licence

Luke Costin and Sophia McCaughan
April 23, 2024

Gambling giant Crown has shaken off the shackles after being declared “vastly different” from the troubled operator previously barred from running its waterfront Sydney casino.

The NSW Independent Casino Commission on Tuesday found Australia’s largest gaming group suitable to retain its Sydney licence after nearly three years of intensive remediation.

Commission head Phillip Crawford expressed confidence organised crime groups would not again infiltrate operations at Crown after a litany of misconduct was exposed in a 2021 inquiry.

“In making this decision today, the (commission) is mindful of the dark places this company was in only a few years ago and the striking evidence emerging from the Bergin inquiry,” he said.

“The (commission) is determined that this shall not be allowed to happen again.”

Crown Sydney Casino in Sydney.
 Crown no longer needs oversight from financial and risk advisor Kroll. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Surveillance of the casino’s operations will continue, but Tuesday’s decision ends the need for oversight from financial and risk advisor Kroll.

It also signals the regulator believes Crown can run the casino lawfully.

Amid accusations across town that executives at beleaguered rival The Star had plotted to undermine a commission appointee, Mr Crawford enthusiastically praised the “impressive” turnaround begun at Crown in 2021 by then-chief executive Steve McCann.

Private equity firm Blackstone later took over the $8.9 billion business and installed former Macau and Las Vegas casino executives to further gut and rebuild the gaming empire.

Mr Crawford said a culture-reform expert advising Crown felt she was “walking together” with the company as it built a culture of transparency across its integrated resort in Sydney.

“That’s quite powerful,” he said.

“I think she was very impressed with the way they responded to us as the regulator.”

Star and Crown are among NSW’s largest taxpayers, dumping an estimated $1 billion into state coffers over the four years to mid-2027.

In a thinly veiled swipe at its rival, which is facing a second public inquiry into its suitability for a Sydney casino licence, Crown said its reforms had transformed its casino “into the safest place to gamble in the state”.

“Crown Sydney will continue to work constructively and collaboratively with the (commission) to implement the requirements outlined today as it relates to the casino licence, and ensure ongoing compliance with industry regulations and standards,” it said in a statement.

The Bergin inquiry highlighted major issues at Crown, including the potential laundering of billions of dollars through its casinos.

The troubled gambling outfit was later given approval for its members-only gaming facilities inside the harbourside Barangaroo complex to open on a conditional basis.

Crown was subsequently sold by Australian billionaire James Packer to Blackstone.

The company held onto its lucrative Melbourne casino licence in a decision from the Victorian regulator in March after a royal commission found the company responsible for “illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative” conduct.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.