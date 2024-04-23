Victory great Leigh Broxham to retire at season’s end

Melbourne Victory stalwart and A-League Men games record holder Leigh Broxham will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close his decorated 18-season career.

Broxham, 36, famously started as a kit man before making his Victory debut under Ernie Merrick in 2007.

He has gone on to play more than 450 times for his only senior club, including 384 ALM games to date – a league record.

Famously versatile – he is comfortable at centre-back, full-back or as a defensive midfielder – Broxham has played in all but the first season of the ALM and has spent his entire career at Victory.

He won one Socceroos cap, against Singapore in 2008, and has been involved in all of Victory’s ALM trophy wins to date.

That tally includes four championships (2006-07, 2008-09, 2014-15 and 2017-18) as well as premierships in 2006-07, 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Broxham (r) with Kosta Barbarouses (l) and coach Kevin Muscat after winning the 2015 grand final. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Broxham won the Australia Cup (formerly FFA Cup) in 2015 and 2021 and has also played in the Asian Champions League.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me in professional football and now it’s time to close the book on this chapter of my life and open a new chapter for my family and I,” Broxham said.

“I’ve had moments and experiences in the game that will stay with me forever and I have made lifelong friends that only football can create. I will be forever grateful for that.

“Being at Melbourne Victory for 18 seasons is something that I am incredibly proud of.

“This club has been a part of more than half of my life and I’d like to thank everyone, from the players, coaches and staff who have been a part of my journey over my career.

“But most importantly, I want to thank my family. My wife Sam and kids Sonny, Billie and Mila, for being there every day for me.”

Broxham is set to play his final regular-season game at home against Western Sydney on Saturday. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS

Broxham, who has featured in three games in the current campaign, is set to play his final regular-season game at home at AAMI Park against Western Sydney on Saturday.

But Victory will hope to prolong his career for at least a few more weeks.

Tony Popovic’s side have sealed a top-four berth and will host an elimination final next week.

“Leigh has been one of the great success stories of the A-League,” football boss John Didulica said.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see a player enjoy such longevity and such success with one club, possibly anywhere in the world, and we should pause for a moment and celebrate it.

“It’s a testament to Leigh’s qualities as a footballer, coupled with his relentlessness which will see him step away from the field as the league’s all-time games record holder, multiple championship winner and capped Socceroo.”