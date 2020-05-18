A circuit board with a “COV.19” sticker is from an old pay TV box, not a 5G tower

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

A circuit board with a “COV.19” sticker is from an old pay TV box, not a 5G tower

By AAP FactCheck

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 18:22:19

The Statement

A Facebook video claiming to show a piece of 5G equipment labelled “COV.19” is being shared on Facebook as conspiracy theorists and 5G opponents target telecom masts in the UK and other parts of Europe

The May 14 Facebook video features a man wearing a face mask, a clean yellow hardhat and and orange hi-vis jacket, who claims to have been “working erecting 5G masts on towers like the one behind me … while everybody else has been in lockdown”. 

The man claims he has opened a “5G kit” despite being “explicitly asked not to”. The camera then turns to a piece of circuit board he is holding. In the upper left corner of the board is a silver component with a label on it that reads “COV.19”. 

The man then says: “This is a piece of f…ing 5G kit and it says COV-19 on it. I don’t really know of any product or any company that produces circuitry like this, but that’s the brand name, COV-dot-19”. 

He then goes on to claim while panning the camera up at an unidentified telecommunications tower:  “I’m not a f…ing conspiracy theorist, obviously I’ve read all that stuff online about coronavirus and COVID-19, but why the f… are they putting circuitry like that in towers like that?” 

The caption on the video reads: “Covid-19 circuit boards being installed in 5G towers yeah ok” with two laughing emojis.

The May 14 Facebook video has been viewed over 160,000 times, been shared over 10,000 times and attracted over 950 likes. 

A still image from the video has appeared in a Facebook post here and the video appears on Instagram here

Facebook video still
 A still from a video in which a man claims to be a 5G installer with a component labelled “COV.19”. 

The Analysis

The 5G network is the fifth generation of cellular mobile networks. The technology allows for faster data transfers, lower latency and will allow the connection of more devices to a mobile network at any one time

Telco companies including Telstra are currently rolling out 5G networks around capital cities in Australia, while a recent Parliamentary Report into the technology declared it will underpin a fourth industrial revolution in this country. 

During the COVID-19 crisis conspiracy theories seeking to connect the virus to the rollout of 5G technology have spread on social media networks. The theories have been debunked by experts and government agencies, but phone masts have still been attacked in the UK and other parts of Europe

The man in the May 14 video presents himself as an installer of 5G equipment at an unidentified location. The man, who wears a face mask, hardhat and hi-vis jacket, has a British accent and stands beside a blue van. Across a road, on the far side of a brick wall, is a telecommunications tower. The man claims he has been “installing 5G masts on towers” despite masts and towers being different support structures used in telecommuncations networks.

During the one minute video the man waves around a piece of blue electronic circuit board that has on it a component labelled with a sticker that reads “COV.19”. He says: “this is a piece of 5G kit and it says COV 19 on it”. 

Through initial comments on the post and then by further research, AAP FactCheck identified the circuit board in the video as a component used in a Virgin Media (UK) pay-TV set top box. Virgin Media told AAP FactCheck in an email the component looks like a piece of hardware used in a set-top box, the Cisco 4585 HD (non-PVR) set top box, issued around nine years ago.

“That is a board from a very old set top TV box and which never featured any component parts inscribed/stamped/printed or otherwise with COV 19. It has absolutely no relation with any mobile network infrastructure, including that used for 5G,” a Virgin Media spokesperson said. 

There are other signs that the component featured in the video is not what it’s claimed to be and is in fact from a set top box. At the 13-second mark the video shows the circuit board has a SCART connector –  a 21 pin connector used to connect visual/audio equipment and an RF cable-in connector, a standard connector for a coaxial cable, as seen on the back of this Cisco set top box.

At 59 seconds into the Facebook video, the marking “Hannstar J MV-1” is clearly visible at the bottom of the piece of hardware. HannStar Display Corporation is a Taiwanese company that manufactures components for computer monitors, televisions and notebook displays.

The last few frames of the video also show a what appears to be a disassembled black casing on the bonnet of the blue van. The casing  resembles that of a set top box or similar device. 

Telco tower
 A piece of circuit board seen in a Facebook video is not from a telecommunications tower. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. The piece of circuit board in the video is from a pay-TV set top box like those used by Virgin UK. Virgin has confirmed the component in its boxes, made by Cisco, was not labelled with the term “COV-19”. The circuit board appears to have coaxial and SCART connectors used in audio-visual equipment and was manufactured by a TV and display components company.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

A circuit board with a "COV.19" sticker is from an old pay TV box, not a 5G tower

A Facebook video claiming to show 5G equipment labelled "COV.19" is being shared on Facebook as conspiracy theorists and 5G opponents target telecom masts in the UK and other parts of Europe.

FactCheck Social Media

China is not the only source of serious viral outbreaks around the world

A Facebook post blames China as the source of eight deadly viral outbreaks around the world since 1957.

FactCheck Social Media

Drilling into the facts about US toolmaker Black & Decker and China

A Facebook post claims that US toolmaker Black & Decker is leaving China and building a $90 million plant in Texas.

FactCheck Social Media

Story about an unmarked police car and calling "112" has been around the block a few times

A popular Facebook post tells a frightening tale about a woman who was supposedly followed by a fake unmarked police vehicle but escaped danger by remembering a warning from her parents.

FactCheck Social Media

False claims about COVID-19, 5G and a vaccine that doesn't exist yet

A widely shared social media post claims that the COVID-19 pandemic does not exist and that the coronavirus crisis is instead a cover-up to allow the deployment of 5G telecommunications towers.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

epidemic and plague

Border dispute as virus toll nears 100

Coronavirus has killed 99 people across Australia as a debate begins to rage over when to reopen state borders.

sport

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.