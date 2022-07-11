Kevin Richardson appointed as CEO, Telix Americas

MELBOURNE and INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) is pleased to announce that Kevin Richardson, a senior global executive with a career focus on sales, marketing and business operations in the oncology and radiopharmaceutical markets, will commence in the role of CEO, Telix Americas, on 11 July 2022.

Kevin is an accomplished business leader with 25 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and a proven track record in building and leading successful sales, marketing and commercial teams while working cross-functionally to develop and deliver effective growth strategies to support new and emerging medical devices and therapies to healthcare providers, including the field of nuclear medicine.

Most recently, Kevin was the Chief Operating Officer of UroShape Medical, a technology company which has developed and successfully commercialized a medical device for a large, undertreated segment in the women’s health market. Prior to this, he spent seven years in the America’s division of Sirtex Medical, an Australian-founded radiopharmaceutical company which commercialized a device for the treatment of liver cancer. During his tenure, firstly as Head of Sales, and then subsequently in the roles of General Manager and CEO Americas, Kevin oversaw a five-fold increase in sales for the U.S. region.

Kevin has also held senior sales roles with St Jude Medical and Boston Scientific. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas.

Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Group CEO and Managing Director said, “Kevin brings a new depth of commercialization, sales and marketing experience to our U.S. operations along with a solid understanding of the intricacies of the radiopharmaceutical industry. His experience will be extremely valuable as we maximize the opportunity of our first commercial product and as we prepare to bring additional products to market. I have confidence that Kevin brings the leadership skills and track record that will drive our growth in the region.”

Kevin Richardson added, “I’m very excited to take on the role of CEO for Telix Americas. Telix has quickly established itself as a highly regarded global leader and innovator in radiopharmaceuticals. I look forward to bringing my experience in scaling up growth stage companies to ensure Telix is able to translate its strong start as a commercial-stage company into long-term success across the United States, Canada and South America.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe3 and Canada.4

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX or on our website.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals and Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

