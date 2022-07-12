AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SECURITY LUMINARY MIKE ROTHMAN JOINS TECHSTRONG GROUP AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND GM OF TECHSTRONG RESEARCH

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

Long-time analyst, author and industry leader brings thought leadership to Techstrong Group’s distribution channels for impactful insights into cybersecurity, DevOps, cloud-native and digital transformation

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Techstrong Group, the power source for people and technology, expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Mike Rothman as chief strategy officer (CSO) and general manager of Techstrong Research. Rothman will help lead Techstrong Group in all aspects of its business, bringing impactful perspectives and a clear strategic vision to the wide distribution channels Techstrong Group has established. Rothman also will manage the Techstrong Research business unit that provides cutting-edge industry research and strategic advisory expertise.

Techstrong Group (https://techstronggroup.com/) is the power source for people and technology. Techstrong accelerates understanding of technologies that drive business. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong is the only media company serving the needs of IT leaders and practitioners with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development. Our focus is digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native.

Rothman joins Techstrong Group after spending 12 years as president of Securosis, a boutique information security research firm. Mike also co-founded DisruptOps, a cloud security operations platform, and served as its president until the company’s acquisition by Firemon in September of 2021. He brings 30+ years of experience as a research analyst and security leader and is recognized as a voice of reason for business leaders in an often over-hyped and extremely complex security industry.

“I am elated to work with Mike Rothman to help Techstrong Group achieve its full potential,” said Alan Shimel, CEO and founder of Techstrong Group. “I am looking forward to Mike taking an active role in leading our company, driving groundbreaking research and working with our entire team, our communities and sponsors.”

Rothman’s wide-ranging experience includes nearly every security market over his career, recently specializing in security operations, cloud security and DevSecOps. Time spent in CMO and VP of strategy roles at security companies gives Rothman unique insights on go-to-market planning, messaging architecture, selling strategies and making technology relevant to the business.

In 2007 Rothman published The Pragmatic CSO to introduce technically-savvy security professionals to the nuances of what is required to be a senior security professional. He has an engineering degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.

“I could not be more excited to join Alan and the team at Techstrong Group,” said Rothman. “With a laser-focus on DevOps, security and cloud-native infrastructure—the most important markets in technology—and an audience of hundreds of thousands of subscribers and attendees, Techstrong Group is perfectly positioned to be the leading voice of the evolution to this new computing model.”

Rothman will join Techstrong Group immediately to begin helping Techstrong Group’s audience navigate the current market and technology landscape. He will be contributing content and analysis across all Techstrong Group brands, including DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal, DigitalCxO, Techstrong TV and, of course, Techstrong Research.

About Techstrong Group

Techstrong Group is the power source for people and technology. Techstrong Group accelerates understanding of technologies that drive business. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong Group is the only media company serving the needs of IT leaders and practitioners with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development. Our focus areas are digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native. Techstrong Group business units include: Techstrong Media, Techstrong Research and Techstrong Live!. For technology providers, Techstrong Group business units offer many ways to reach IT professionals and tell their stories.

Techstrong Group is based in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit us on the web and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

