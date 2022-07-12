AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  merger, acquisition and takeover

Leading consultancy Mertons formally transitions to Acclime Australia

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading corporate governance consultancy, Mertons, has now fully rebranded and integrated into the Acclime Australia team following its strategic acquisition in May.

It is the second Australian professional services consultancy to be acquired by Acclime in the past year as the company’s 750-strong workforce expands its global network.

Co-Founder and CEO of Acclime, Martin Crawford, said the merger has significantly expanded Acclime Australia’s footprint, providing broad exposure to the listed company sector and access to leading corporate governance and compliance experts.

“Our strategic acquisition of Mertons is another important milestone for our Australian operations and enables us to grow our team, capabilities and networks through a trusted, established local business,” Mr Crawford said.

“Our rapidly growing presence in Asia Pacific and India, together with global client service centres in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, provide our clients with unparalleled access to new markets and local expert advisory services.”

Established in 2007 by Mark Licciardo, Mertons has built a reputation for delivering exceptional corporate governance and compliance services to clients across Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, made it an ideal strategic partner for Acclime.

Mr Licciardo will lead the rollout of a significant IT upgrade across Acclime’s 11 Asian markets, integrating board management software in to a fully digitised, encrypted cloud-based service for clients.

“Our integration into Acclime Australia has been seamless and our team is thrilled to be part of a larger, international team,” Mr Licciardo said. “It’s a transformational time for the business, and our industry, and we’re excited at the opportunities that lay ahead.”

About Acclime                                                             

Acclime is the premier corporate services provider in Asia, operating in eleven key Asian jurisdictions including mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Australia, Thailand and Singapore. Acclime also has global client service centres in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit https://australia.acclime.com

SOURCE Acclime

