Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

PRNewswire July 13, 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott’s hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company’s nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.

Nott previously served as Regional Director at Uniform and Sales Leader at Optimizely, educating and helping customers implement progressive MACH – or Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless solutions – technologies. He brings more than two decades of experience, including companies such as Salesforce and Sitecore, and will be reporting to Ramon Weterings, Vice-President of EMEA and APAC.

“The chance to assist local customers looking to leverage the most innovative CMS in the market is a privilege,” said Nott. “The cloud model, enterprise features, and unparalleled customer support make Contentstack the catalyst for game-changing digital transformations.”

Contentstack will soon expand its Australian presence with sales, marketing, and customer service roles. The continued investment will ensure that Contentstack’s pioneering Care without Compromise™ program works seamlessly in the region. Through Care without Compromise, Contentstack and its Catalysts partners cooperate, communicate, and cross-train support staff to deliver joint solutions to customers.

“APAC’s leading enterprise organizations are adopting MACH principles to modernize and accelerate the way they do business at MACH speed,” said Weterings. “To help these frontrunners achieve their ambitious goals and to further educate the market, we are doubling down on our local presence and will continue to build the team under Jerry’s excellent and renowned leadership.”

Companies can learn more about MACH and its benefits at the first MACH Alliance event in Sydney on July 29. The event is tailored for enterprise businesses looking to future-proof their brands and will provide support to make MACH easy.

Follow Contentstack
Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog  
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack 
Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack
Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald’s, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry’s highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact
Chelsea Horn
[email protected]  
(210) 378-8580

SOURCE Contentstack

