Industry 4.0 production efficiency webinar offered by Australian Manufacturing coming up on Tuesday 19 July

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australian Manufacturing, the country’s leading online community for the manufacturing sector, is hosting the Production Efficiency in Manufacturing webinar to discuss innovations that are underpinning supply chain resiliency, waste reduction capabilities, and the interconnectivity of the entire production network. The event is being sponsored by Autodesk.

The one-hour webinar features industry leading speakers and is tailored for Australian manufacturers wanting to understand more about production efficiency under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The event will cover topics like:

The level of efficiency offered by automating the supply chain process;

Leveraging automation to bolster efficiency and reduce production costs;

Lean Industry 4.0; and

Innovations aiding the industry’s transformational journey.

Speakers for the online event are Christopher Gill, a technical specialist for Fusion 360 at Autodesk; Paul Gekas, a business development manager at Robert Bosch Australia; and Vikram Sachdeva, a manager at the Advanced Manufacturing Industry 4.0 Hub at Swinburne University of Technology.

The Production Efficiency in Manufacturing webinar is available for everyone and is free of charge. For more information and to register for the webinar, click here .

Webinar details

10am – 11am (AEST), Tuesday 19 July 2022

Attendees can register online at: australianmanufacturing.com.au/production-efficiency-in-manufacturing

