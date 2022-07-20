TUV Rheinland receives cargo surveying accreditation in the Philippines from CACSC

The new accreditation authorizes TUV Rheinland to provide Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement services for exports and imports in the Philippines market.

MANILA, Philippines, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a development aimed at helping customers get closer to important Asia Pacific markets, TUV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, has received its Certificate of Accreditation as an Accredited Cargo Surveying Company (ACSC) from the Committee for Accreditation of Cargo Surveying Companies (CACSC) for the Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Program under the Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC).

TUV Rheinland is now authorized to provide customers with Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement services created especially to meet the requirements of the Philippines Bureau of Customs (BOC). Leveraging its global network of resources, TUV Rheinland can now inspect bulk and break bulk shipments before they leave the country of origin or supply, and provide survey reports for advance cargo clearance.

“The accreditation by the Committee for Accreditation of Cargo Surveying Companies (CACSC) for the Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Program in the Philippines is an important addition to our portfolio of government inspections and international trade services. It helps customer classify goods accurately to ensure correct valuation for customs duties and taxes, and use commercial survey reports to select appropriate clearance methods before goods arrive in the Republic of the Philippines. It also mitigates the risk of theft from cargoes on the move,” said Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President for Global Government Inspections and International Trade at TUV Rheinland.

As container shortages and port disruptions continue to impact supply chains, bulk and breakbulk have become popular alternatives for companies to keep cargo moving. However, the Philippines BOC has strict procedures for bulk imports, starting with visual checks and continuing with detailed inspections of the goods and supporting paperwork. Each step of the process must be completed and documented photographically before the Load Port Survey and Summary Reports that indicate a successful inspection can be issued.

“The Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Program services offer extra value to traders moving goods into and out of the Philippines market, and provide authorities with transparency and assurance they can trust. Our global network of offices and industry experts carry out the inspection activities in the country of export, contributing to the smooth and seamless flow of goods on which international trade and the global economy depends,” said Naouri.

The accreditation certificate was officially awarded to TUV Rheinland at a ceremony hosted by the CACSC, and attended by senior representatives of both organizations.

“With over 150 years of expertise and a global network of professionals and laboratories, TUV Rheinland remains committed to being a reliable one-stop solution provider that serves the needs of customers and trusted by government authorities. Developments such as this accreditation from CACSC further that aim by expanding our service offering in the Philippines and helping businesses, exporters, importers, and manufacturers gain speedy access to the country through a seamless inspection and customs clearance process,” said Tristan Arwen Loveres, Managing Director of TUV Rheinland Philippines, who accepted the certificate.

