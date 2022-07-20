AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SWAROVSKI FOUNDATION AND ADVISOR THE UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCE SECOND YEAR OF GLOBAL GRANT PROGRAM TO EMPOWER FUTURE CREATIVE LEADERS IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

PRNewswire July 20, 2022

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Swarovski Foundation announces the second year of Creatives for Our Future, a global mentorship and grant program designed with advisor the United Nations Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative leaders in sustainability.

Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future commences with a four-week open call to all creatives worldwide aged 21 to 30 from disciplines including fashion, design, art, architecture, science, technology, and engineering – with no limit to creative medium. Successful applicants will have a keen interest in, demonstration of, or exemplary potential to use the creative process to accelerate awareness, technologies, or solutions for sustainable development. The Swarovski Foundation aims to draw in a diverse pool of applicants globally and bring new voices and perspectives to the creative process.

Selected grantees will receive financial support to further their projects and design new pathways for a better world. The funding is paired with an educational program in collaboration with top international institutions, tailored mentorship, and industry networking connections with guidance from the Swarovski Foundation. Each participating Program Advocate, leaders in their field, will represent the broadest range of creative disciplines from fashion and art to technology and science.

Throughout the program, grantees will be provided support to develop the innovations and practices outlined in their applications and drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The successful grantees will be invited to New York in September 2022 during the United Nations General Assembly for their first high-level industry network engagement to not only announce the Creatives for our Future program’s second year but to also meet their fellow participants.

Further details on the program, application process and grants can be found on www.sfcreatives.org.

Worldwide applications will be accepted from July 11th to August 8th, 2022 (11:59pm GMT). Successful grantees and a complete list of Program Advocates will be announced in September 2022 to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Press Kit:
https://bit.ly/3ajr9MN 

 

Swarovski Foundation Logo

 

SOURCE Swarovski Foundation

