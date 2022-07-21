AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hiroshima Watch, Stolen From UN, Remains Missing – Daughter of Survivor Makes Documentary To Call Out To World “8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter” First Global Screening Event (Free, August 6-9)

PRNewswire July 22, 2022

A First Person Account of a Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness. A Global Screening Will Occur During the Tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference Being Held at The United Nations in New York – Where The Heat-fused Watch of Shinji Mikamo Went Missing in 1989. 

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Film 8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter announced Free Global Online Screening Event for the 77th Anniversary of Atomic Bombings, available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima.

Free Global Screening Event Aug 6 - 9 For 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki - A Riveting First Person Account of Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind The World of The Horror of Nuclear War And The Power of Love and Forgiveness.

“What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has not been deterrence, in the sense of fear of specific weapons, so much as it’s been memory. The memory of what happened at Hiroshima.” – John Hersey

8:15 Hiroshima, a film by American Director J.R. Heffelfinger and produced by Akiko Mikamo, the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father’s remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid doc-narrative film weaves never before seen video and audio recordings of hibakusha Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments (in Japanese with English subtitles), and archival images — “bringing the past into the present.” (Modern Times Review)

“My father told me, ‘I don’t want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,’ and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world,” said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://815hiroshima.com 

“My writing of the book and producing of the film was directly inspired by INSEAD education and vision of ‘Force for Good’.” – Dr. Mikamo

8:15 Hiroshima
2020, United States, 50 min 
Director J.R. Heffelfinger 
Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo 
Producer: Nini Le Huynh
In association with: Runaway Horses 

“A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace.” – Asahi Family Newspaper

For more information/interview requests: 

Email: [email protected] 
Website: https://www.815documentary.com

SOURCE Runaway Horses

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

