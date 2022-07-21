Körber acquires enVista’s omnichannel Enspire Commerce™ platform and global Freight Audit and Payment service

Acquisition moves Kӧrber’s strategy forward to become the global supply chain software champion

HAMBURG, Germany, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Körber has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enVista’s Enspire Commerce™ platform and its Freight Audit and Payment (FAP) service. enVista’s capabilities expand Körber’s portfolio to enable businesses to deliver upon ever-increasing consumer expectations in today’s highly competitive omnichannel landscape.

Meeting today’s consumer expectations requires digitization and integrated processes from order capture through to final delivery. With this acquisition, Kӧrber becomes a single, global provider of omnichannel commerce, fulfillment and transportation software. By combining Kӧrber’s unique depth of software with enVista, organizations have a simple, compelling means of aligning and digitizing commerce and supply chain operations end-to-end.

“Körber is the trusted fulfillment and distribution technology partner for thousands of organizations worldwide,” said Chad Collins CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “Acquiring enVista’s commerce platform enables our customers to manage the life cycle of the order from multiple demand sources and network-wide inventory. The freight audit and payment service provides a single source of transportation visibility and tracking typically not available in ERP or TMS solutions. This, with the addition of enVista CEO Jim Barnes and 400 commerce and transportation experts, furthers our ambition to be a global supply chain software champion through an integrated solution suite.”

enVista’s Order Management System (OMS), part of the Enspire Commerce platform, enables order visibility across channels and actionable data. These capabilities are heightened when used in tandem with Kӧrber’s fulfillment solutions. As a result, customer demands are met in real time. Furthermore, the microservices-based, API-first, headless architecture enables rapid integration and scale – once again bolstered when integrated with Kӧrber’s cloud-based solutions.

The full functionality of enVista’s Enspire Commerce platform goes beyond OMS. It spans order orchestration, enterprise inventory availability, store fulfillment, customer care, dropship, marketplaces, subscriptions, product information management (PIM), point of sale/mobile point of sale (POS/mPOS), mobile fulfillment and shipment experience management.

enVista’s FAP service will complement the business’ OMS and WMS capabilities to provide unparalleled new levels of last-mile profitability, control, intelligence and customer experience. By providing a single source of transportation visibility while simultaneously optimizing and governing transportation spend, enVista and Körber empower tomorrow’s supply chains to fully unlock the value of their transportation activities.

“Leading retailers, distributors and brands realize commerce and supply chain solutions must integrate and digitize,” said Jim Barnes, CEO at enVista. “Our next-generation omnichannel commerce and FAP solutions, combined with Körber’s order fulfillment capabilities, deliver the seamless omnichannel brand experiences consumers expect. Körber’s global sales, implementation and support capabilities will strengthen enVista offerings, providing new levels of value, competitive advantage and market momentum. I look forward to bringing my 30 years of experience in supply chain and commerce to the team.”

enVista is one of “Seven Providers That Matter Most” in the Forrester 2021 OMS Wave Report. They are consistently named in the Gartner Market Guides for FAP Providers and DOM Solutions. Kӧrber’s WMS has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems a 4th consecutive year. Körber’s global reach will increase with enVista’s significant presence in North America, the UK, India and APAC.

This announcement follows KKR’s acquisition of a significant minority stake in Körber’s supply chain software business in March 2022. Learn more here.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics and material handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber, an international technology group with about 12,000 employees and more than 100 locations worldwide. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About enVista

enVista is a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation™. www.envistacorp.com

