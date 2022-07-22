A CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE, HOE KIAN CHOON AND CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL BAGS THREE AWARDS AT THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 MALAYSIA

Hoe Kian Choon , the Founder and CEO of CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in recognition of his passion to positively impact communities through the ‘Rent-Subscription Business Model’.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd takes home a win under the Corporate Excellence Category for demonstrating exceptional and consistent business results with seven consecutive year of steady revenue growth and 44% PAT growth recorded in 2022.

WonderKlean, a brand under CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd, recognized as a Inspirational Brand, for delivering game-changing solutions for the local home care and cleaning industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With a passion to leave a social change and impact by empowering communities to live healthier and happier through a higher standard of living, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO International), Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator, WonderKlean, a professional home care service specialist, and its founder and CEO, Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe) were recently recognised at the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia.

Commenting on the three wins, CUCKOO International founder and CEO, Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe) said, “today’s wins reflect our passion to rise Beyond Standards in delivering solutions that could make positive social change and impact, especially in improving the overall living standards of Malaysians. At core, our focus is on the number of people we can empower to live healthier and happier to our holistic Healthy Home solutions. Today, we are glad to have outreached and improved the quality of living of over 4.7 million household users in Malaysia. This result is made possible by our strong and focused teams, our CUCKOO Family, who I would like to thank for making these wins possible.”

At the awards ceremony, CUCKOO International founder and CEO, Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe), was honored with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the APEA. From passion to success, Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe) has successfully provided revolutionary solutions to positively impact the communities around him. His early career at a home appliance MNC ignited his passion to raise the standards and quality of living further, eventually leading him to embark on a mission to provide Healthy Home solutions to Malaysians through the establishment of CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd in 2014. Through CUCKOO International, Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe) has introduced and refined the ‘Rent-Subscription Business Model’, a revolutionary business model that has made quality Healthy Home products and services affordable to everyone and has also reinvent the industry landscape.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO International) is also among the elite award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Consumer Goods industry with its subsidiary brand Wonderklean by CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd winning the Inspirational Brand Award.

CUCKOO International is the leading Healthy Home Creator, providing Malaysians with holistic Healthy Home solutions. The company consistently goes Beyond Standards to offer innovative products and services to improve the quality of living for Malaysians. CUCKOO International’s journey started in 2014 with the introduction of CUCKOO, the renowned home appliance brand from South Korea, in Malaysia. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded the CUCKOO brand to be the Southeast Asia Hub for its counterparts in Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia.

CUCKOO International has recorded exceptional growth since its inception, recording seven consecutive years of steady revenue growth with RM1.13 billion revenue recorded in 2021. Despite being in a pandemic, the company highlights a 44% profit after tax growth, an astounding result driven by its Rent-Subscription Business Model. This business model has also allowed the company to serve more people and raise their standard of living. To date, the company has grown to serve more than 1.4 million customers, or the equivalent of 4.7 million household users in Malaysia to live healthier and happier (as of April 2022).

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, CUCKOO International decided to activate disinfection to protect its service personnel. The idea grew into an unprecedented service offering for its loyal customers, leading to the birth of WonderKlean in 2020.

WonderKlean provides comprehensive home care and cleaning services, including indoor disinfection as well as cleaning services for washing machines, kitchen appliances, air conditioners, and mattresses. Its range of professional home care services is backed by its CUCKOO+ Service Team with over 2,000 trained service specialists stationed nationwide.

Launched in the middle of the pandemic, WonderKlean’s inspiring story continues with the launch of five different home care and cleaning services within a year, from its indoor disinfection service to washing machine cleaning service, and kitchen appliances cleaning service, mattress cleaning service, and air conditioner cleaning service.

Apart from launching a variety of exceptional services to safeguard Malaysians’ living spaces, WonderKlean has also introduced two innovative payment plans, which allow consumers to gain access to its range of services affordably, namely the WonderKlean GOOODPLAN, a disinfection subscription plan; and WonderKlean Flexi GOOODPLAN, a home care and cleaning service subscription plan which allows consumers to choose the type of service and its frequency.

The success of the pandemic brand is reflected in RM2.3 million in revenue generated in 2020 (8 months of operation) and RM5.3 million in revenue recorded in 2021, a 130% jump year-on-year in revenue growth.

As WonderKlean continues to grow, the brand will continue to focus on enhancing existing services and customer experiences as well as introducing new home care and cleaning services to further drive its revenue growth.

Driven by its passion to elevate one’s quality of living, WonderKlean will continue its mission to safeguard every Malaysian’s living space from invisible threats, ensuring that all living spaces are cleaner, safer, and healthier. Overall and in line with CUCKOO International’s vision to be the No. 1 Healthy Home Creator, WonderKlean strives to create cleaner and healthier homes for all.

The growth of the company continues as the journey to raise the living standards of everyone continues. More will be done to drive the company’s growth, including introducing more Beyond Standards products and services as well as curating exceptional experiences for its customers and fans.

Moving forward, CUCKOO International will focus on 4 key growth strategies – innovating across business pillars to provide more holistic Healthy Home solutions to all; strengthening connections with customers; investing in the right partners to grow its revenue streams and support local businesses, and constant talent development to grow the company.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, now in its 13th edition, is organized by Enterprise Asia to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies. At the awards ceremony organised recently, APEA has recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Apart from Malaysia, the APEA is also organized annually across 16 countries and markets as one of the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia .

