AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Yili Subsidiary Westland Milk Products Officially Opens A New Butter Plant

PRNewswire July 25, 2022

HOKITIKA, New Zealand, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On July 19, Yili Group officially opened its new butter plant at Westland Milk Products in Hokitika, West Coast, New Zealand. The opening coincided with celebrations to mark the third anniversary of Westland joining the Yili Group.

With the upgrade now complete, Westland Milk Products’ new butter plant has doubled the capacity of its consumer and foodservice butter facility at Westland’s Hokitika factory to reach up to 42,000 tonnes a year, making it the largest butter plant on the west coast of New Zealand.  

New Zealand Trade and Agriculture Minister, the Hon. Damien O’Connor, was invited to the event, where he commemorated the investment that the butter plant represents for the future of the dairy industry on the West Coast.

In a pre-recorded speech at the event at Hokitika, Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, said “Since joining Yili Group, Westland has gained increasing consumer recognition. Westland is dedicated to continuing creating more value for consumers, society and employees in the future.”

Yili Project Goldrush, an investment plan, was launched last year to upgrade the production system and increase its capacity. The project aims to give more global consumers a taste for Westgold, one of New Zealand’s most highly awarded butter brands. 

Addressing the opening, Westland CEO Richard Wyeth said, “The original butter plant built in 1973 has now made way for a purpose-built facility that allows us to double our capacity of small-format butter pats with modern, state-of-the-art machinery that still holds true to our traditional churn methods.” Mr. Wyeth also expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of employees, suppliers, and partners. The first half of 2022 saw the company’s strongest first-half-year result in the past seven years. Westgold butters are available in over 20 countries worldwide, including New Zealand, China, Australia, the United States and Japan. 

As one of the world’s top five dairy companies and Asia’s largest player in the industry, Yili commits to building a mutually beneficial global network of resources, innovation, and markets. Yili currently has 15 R&D and innovation centers and 74 production bases. To achieve the company’s dream of “World Integrally Sharing Health”, Yili has kept evolving to meet the nutritional needs of various groups of people across the world.

SOURCE Yili Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.