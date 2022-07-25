Discover Malaysia: Trip.com and Tourism Malaysia offer Australian travellers return flights to Malaysia from $488

SYDNEY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, the global travel services provider, has partnered with Tourism Malaysia to offer Australian travellers deals on their next trip to Malaysia, including return flights from $488. The Discover Malaysia campaign has been launched as Australian travellers look to travel further afield and Malaysia emerges as a rising destination in the region.

Trip.com’s campaign with Tourism Malaysia began on 19 July and will run to 15 August, offering Trip.com users a selection of discounted promotions on flights and hotels. For a full rundown of what is on offer, visit here: Discover Malaysia | Trip.com.

The campaign is being showcased to the people of Sydney on the city’s Light Rail Tram network. The launch of the transport advertising campaign was honored to host HE Dato’ Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman, The High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Commonwealth of Australia, upon the maiden journey of the Discover Malaysia-branded tram car.

High Commissioner Dato’ Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman commented: “We welcome the people of Australia to discover Malaysia on their next trip. Our nation has it all, from bustling multicultural cities, top hotels and attractions to beach resorts and rainforest getaways. Through Tourism Malaysia’s collaboration with Trip.com, we are offering Australians a wonderful opportunity to visit and discover Malaysia for themselves. Come over!”

Edison Chen, General Manager of Destination Marketing & Strategic Alliances at Trip.com Group, said: “We hope with restrictions now lifted, more Australian travellers will once again travel to Malaysia. Malaysia is a truly unique and amazing place to visit – an all-encompassing top Asian destination.”

Joanne Heggie, Country Director for Trip.com Australia and New Zealand, said: “This is a fantastic campaign to launch as Australians venture more to Malaysia and discover the country as a world-class destination. Working with Tourism Malaysia, Trip.com are bringing travellers a great offer to explore and enjoy the delights of this incredible destination.”

-END-

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit au.trip.com

SOURCE Trip.com