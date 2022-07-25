AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
theLotter: Australians are in a frenzy to place orders for tonight’s US Mega Millions’ AU$1.14 billion jackpot draw

PRNewswire July 26, 2022

SYDNEY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — theLotter Australia, recently licensed by the Northern Territory Government, launched a few months ago. The company now reports processing a massive number of orders for tonight’s American Mega Millions, after the official US lottery rolled over last Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot rose to US$790 million (which equates to AU$1.14 billion) after no one picked the right numbers for the Friday night drawing. Eager to have a go in tonight’s draw, a growing number of Australians are turning to theLotter Australia to secure their entries through the online service.

“A jackpot like this reminds us all of events in 2016 and 2018,” states Kelly Signell, Director of the theLotter’s Australian operations. “First, in January of 2016, Powerball rose to AU$2.3 billion: a sum, which was won and shared by 3 separate US-based ticketholders. Mega Millions itself set a record in October 2018 when one player won the entire AU$2.2 billion jackpot, making this the biggest win by a single ticket in lottery history. If the AU$1.14 billion Mega Millions jackpot isn’t won tonight, it is set to rise towards the AU$1.5 billion mark. And there is no reason why it couldn’t be won by an Australian this time.”

theLotter Australia allows customers to place orders for overseas lottery draws online via its 3rd party ticket agents. In addition, it provides many convenient functionalities: from subscriptions and multi-draw packages to real-time jackpot alerts. The site also offers a scan of the purchased paper ticket matching the numbers the client has picked. When a client wins a prize, they are informed immediately.

About theLotter Australia 

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing lottery tickets or participating in lotteries directly. theLotter Australia uses third-party agents to purchase lottery tickets; customers are purchasing for the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to prize winnings.

Contact: Kelly Signell 
Tel: +44 20 3150 0476 
Email: [email protected] 

