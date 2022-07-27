AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bigtincan Declares August 3rd National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

New national day recognizes traditionally siloed departments joining forces to bring customers an unmatched buying experience

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the first-annual National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day. The inaugural event will take place on Aug. 3, 2022 – marking the start of Sales Enablement Month – and will celebrate the two teams coming together with various tools and technologies that empower sellers and foster seamless buying experiences for all. 

Bigtincan Logo

“While National Salesperson Day exists and National Marketing Operations Day is celebrated each year, there is not a single day that recognizes the two traditionally siloed departments working closely to establish lasting client relationships,” said Rusty Bishop, Bigtincan Chief Marketing Officer. “A sale is typically the outcome of both teams collaborating in an effort to satisfy a client’s needs and wants. National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day is intended to recognize the two groups banding together and highlight the work that both do that lead to strong and flourishing businesses across the country, and even more so, happy customers.”

Organizations and individuals can celebrate National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day with a variety of events, including a happy hour for marketing and sales teams, an off-site networking session, or a joint lunch. The event should be designed to help build comradery between the two teams, which directly correlates to efficiency and effectiveness – driving better business outcomes overall.

For more information about National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day and ways to celebrate, visit the Bigtincan blog.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

Media Contact

Pam Dearen
Bigtincan
+1 (617) 981-7557
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Bigtincan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.