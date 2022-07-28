AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches with Octagonal Bezel

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

Adding to the popular 2100 line featuring a streamlined, minimalist design

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. These three new GM-B2100 watches, with a full-metal design now adopted for iconic octagonal bezel of the 2100 line.

GM-B2100

This new shock-resistant GM-B2100 watches employ stainless steel as the exterior material for the case, band, and bezel, pushing the 2100 line forward in both full-metal construction and sharp design. In order to ensure shock resistance in these metal-clad timepieces, the shock-resistant structure created for the iconic shape of the full-metal GMW-B5000 was adopted for the screw-back case, band, and bezel joints of these watches as well, with buffering components made of fine resin installed between the bezel and case.

The bezel, put through meticulous processes — first forging, then cutting and polishing — are precisely crafted for an intricately shaped face that is eye-catchingly solid and stylish. To accentuate the beauty of the metal, the components are treated with different finishes — the bezel with a circular hairline finish on its top surface, the band with a vertical hairline finish, and the bezel bevel, buttons and case back with a mirror finish. The dial is composed of multiple parts to create depth and dimension, while the inset dial ring at the 9 o’clock position and the index marks are treated with a vapor deposition finish for a watch face with a truly quality look.

The new watches also deliver practical utility with a Tough Solar charging system that eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery. They are also equipped with Smartphone Link* connectivity via Bluetooth® for accurate timekeeping and easy setting of alarms, countdown timer, world time and other functions from a smartphone app.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

Model

Color

GM-B2100D

Silver

GM-B2100BD

Black

GM-B2100GD

Rose Gold

GM-B2100D, GM-B2100BD and GM-B2100GD

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

