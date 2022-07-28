AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set New Record in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports

PRNewswire July 29, 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in the second quarter of 2022 surpassed the previous record high set in the first quarter of the year, edging up 1% quarter-over-quarter to 3,704 million square inches, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly report of the silicon wafer industry. Second-quarter silicon wafer shipments saw 5% growth from the 3,534 million square inches reported during the same quarter last year.

“Silicon shipments and demand remain robust driven by a strong semiconductor market,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “Inflation, as in the case of other wafer fabrication materials, continues to place upward pricing pressures on silicon. Wafer supply, in the face of continuing semiconductor fab expansions, remains constrained.”

Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only

Millions of Square Inches

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

Total

3,337

3,534

3,649

3,645

3,679

3,704

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), July 2022

Data cited in this release include polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: [email protected]

 

