  • new product

Vection Technologies Premiers Metaverse Embedded App for Webex Meetings

PRNewswire July 29, 2022

PERTH, Australia, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vection Technologies, a premier provider of 3D and virtual reality (VR) solutions for enterprises, has published a first-of-its-kind metaverse embedded app in the Webex App Hub.

In the world of hybrid work, Vection Technologies has partnered with Webex to challenge the status quo of standard 2D presentations. The 3DFrame embedded app enables Webex Meeting participants to engage in virtual environments custom built in a simple, no-code interface without ever leaving the Webex Meeting.

From images, videos and PDF presentations to complex 3D objects like cars and furniture, 3DFrame brings Webex meetings’ content to life. Users can conceptualize and collaborate on products from anywhere in real-time. This levels the playing field, drives inclusivity, and eliminates the lofty logistical costs of getting all the right people and products together face-to-face.

With hybrid work on the rise, organizations must adopt new technologies to ensure inclusivity, flexibility and collaboration among the workforce,” said Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies. “3DFrame gives Webex Meetings participants the ability to join a shared 3D virtual environment, where they can naturally present and interact with objects and people, regardless of their physical location.

The Webex Platform enables our customers to benefit from Cisco’s technology partner network with innovative and workflow-ready solutions,” said Jason Copeland, VP Product, Webex Platform. “Vection’s 3DFrame technology enables use cases for industrial design, engineering, and virtual spaces in an integrated and secure way.

Learn more about getting started with the 3DFrame Embedded App now on the Webex App Hub.

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex’s focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world’s leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

SOURCE Vection Technologies Ltd

